Jen Shah of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' pleads guilty in fraud case

By Mitch Rissmiller
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 in connection to a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, many of whom...

Us Weekly

Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’

Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”
