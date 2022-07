At approximately 1242 a.m. on July 10, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired in the 7600 block of East 233rd street in rural Peculiar. Deputies (with the assistance of the Peculiar Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol) responded to the scene and located three victims that had been hit by gunfire. After the scene was secured, all three victims were transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital for treatment.

