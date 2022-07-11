ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Johnny Depp conditionally settles location manager's assault/battery suit

By City News Service
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for a location manager who sued Johnny Depp alleging the actor punched him during the 2017 shoot for "City of Lies" filed court papers Monday stating that a "conditional" settlement was reached in the case. The court papers filed by plaintiff Gregg "Rocky"...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Johnny Depp celebrates trial victory with new tattoo, and the meaning behind it seems to forecast what’s next for the famous actor

Actor Johnny Depp recently added to his already vast menagerie of tattoos, but this time, the tattoo has a post-trial victory significance. Even diehard fans of the Edward Scissorhands actor would be hard-pressed to find photos of the Hollywood superstar without ink, as Johnny Depp has been a fan and collector of tattoos since he was young. Over the years, the list of Johnny Depp tattoos has continued to grow. Depp has gotten tattoos on his left hand, his left arm, his right hand, his right arm, his chest, and other places on his body.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Brooks, CA
The Independent

Influencer claims Johnny Depp confided in her during trial: ‘He comes across smart, curious, funny and polite’

Johnny Depp reportedly confided in an influencer who was covering his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.Jessica Reed Kraus, who goes by the username @houseinhabit on Instagram and has more than 900,000 followers, posted daily updates about the six-week defamation trial to her account.On Tuesday, Kraus claimed in a post shared to Substack that she spoke with Depp on the same day that the trial began, on 11 April.According to Kraus, she was introduced to Depp through an “old friend” of the actor’s. She claims she met the “friend” on Instagram and they had seen her posts about the...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Tupac Shakur
disneydining.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Johnny Depp defamation trial: Judge records verdict, no amendments made

During a settlement hearing on Friday in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, the presiding judge finalized the verdict handed down by the jury on June 1. In a hearing on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. local time, attorneys for Johnny Depp and for Amber Heard met in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse where the judgment in the case would be decided with finality. When the verdict was originally delivered by the jury on June 1, Judge Penney Azcarate said she would refrain from recording the verdict on the docket and set a hearing for Friday, giving both parties time to come to a settlement if they so chose to.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
epicstream.com

Netflix Denies Funding Johnny Depp’s Comeback Film After Defamation Win

A month following Johnny Depp's multi-million defamation trial win over his ex-wife Amber Heard, all eyes are still on the Hollywood icon as he's now set to make his splashing return to the world of acting. As it stands, we still don't know whether or not Depp will be reinstated in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but the 59-year-old star is working on a film based on French king Louis XV.
MOVIES
People

Johnny Depp Reaches Settlement with City of Lies Crew Member Who Accused Actor of Punching Him

Johnny Depp has settled a lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault involving a crew member on the set of his 2018 crime thriller, City of Lies. According to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, Depp and Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, a location manager who worked on set with the actor, reached a settlement just weeks before they were set to go to a civil trial in Los Angeles on July 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Settles ‘City of Lies’ Assault Suit Ahead of Trial

Johnny Depp has reached a tentative deal to resolve a suit from a City of Lies crewmember who says the actor assaulted him on set. According to a notice of settlement filed with the court Monday, Depp settled with location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks in a deal that requires Depp to follow through with unspecified terms of the settlement by the end of August.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmber Heard Says Therapist Notes Not Allowed in Defamation Trial Would Have Led to Different VerdictAmber Heard Says She Stands By "Every Word of My Testimony"Amber Heard Speaks Out on Johnny Depp Verdict: "You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Location Manager
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp's Legal Team Has Responded After Amber Heard Singled Out Juror 15 In Appeal

Amber Heard's team is trying to appeal the defamation verdict, and now Johnny Depp's lawyers have responded. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have had a long and expensive legal battle, one that has definitely captured the attention of the public. While the defamation verdict was revealed over a month ago, the legal fallout has continued. And now Depp’s team has responded after Heard singled out Juror 15 in their recent appeal.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Following Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Defamation Trial, The Pirates Star Has Resolved Another Case

While Johnny Depp is best known for performances in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Edward Scissorhands, Donnie Brasco and many other movies, lately the actor has mainly been drawing attention for the drama in his personal life. A little over a month ago, the defamation trial between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard concluded, with Depp being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (though that latter amount was later reduced to $350,000). Now today brings word that Depp has resolved another one of his cases, which in this instance means he won’t have to go through another trial.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Following Johnny Depp's TikTok Debut, Amber Heard's Trial Claims About Social Media's Influence Are Being Examined In An Unexpected Way

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been making headlines for years, but things definitely heated up once their defamation trial in Virginia actually began. With cameras in the courtroom, every moment went viral, and the verdict ultimately sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Some of those viral moments came on social media outlets like TikTok, with Depp himself joining after the trial. Although now Amber Heard’s claims about social media’s influence on the trial are being examined in an unexpected way.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Doja Cat takes a shot at a viral Amber Heard moment on her TikTok

Doja Cat copies the viral Amber Heard, “My dog stepped on a bee” moment on her TikTok after her dog literally stepped on a bee. Doja Cat recently made a TikTok that mimicked the viral Amber Heard testimony in which she explained that her, “dog stepped on a bee.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy