What do Tony Sirico and Larry Storch have in common other than passing away on the same day last week? The television characters that they played were both from New Jersey. Sirico played Paulie Gualtieri aka "Paulie Walnuts" in "The Sopranos," a character who, according to "The Sopranos, A Family History," had been a "troubled street kid from Newark at the age of 9." He would grow up to become one of the central characters in arguably the greatest television show of all time.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO