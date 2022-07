When you come within four points of winning the national championship and get four starters back, you might assume that Hubert Davis will head into 2022-23 hoping to just keep the good times rolling. But the North Carolina coach actually wants to do things a little differently even with a lot of the same faces back in the fold. North Carolina leaned heavily on its starting five, and that strategy really paid off in the magical NCAA Tournament run.

