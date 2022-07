BEND, OR -- Stephen Gunnels won’t officially take over as Deschutes County District Attorney until January, but he’s already setting future goals for the office. He tells KBND News he wants to expand the Veterans Intervention Strategy. VIS started in Deschutes County in 2020 to help vets in the justice system. "Many of them are in a bad place emotionally or in terms of drug dependency or alcohol dependency," says Gunnels, "And we try to get them set right; try to get them connected with programs through the Veterans Administration and other programs so they get treatment, mental health treatment or substance abuse treatment."

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO