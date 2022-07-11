ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Lincoln defends title at Northwest Water Carnival's Pup Plunge

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — Deb Knutson and her husband Jim drove into Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 10, 2022 for the Northwest Water Carnival Pup Plunge only to find out it had been canceled. The two decided to let their rescue black lab-mix, Reba, and their 13-year-old golden retriever...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Tuesday at the Water Carnival: Junior royalty crowned, strong men — and women — compete for prizes

DETROIT LAKES — One of the highlights of Tuesday night's festivities at the 86th Northwest Water Carnival was the Junior Pageant, which drew 14 contestants this year. For the first time, the format was expanded to allow older kids to compete, with both a junior prince and princess (between ages 3-6) and a junior king and queen (between ages 7-10) crowned.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Detroit Lakes, MN
Lifestyle
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Detroit Lakes, MN
Pets & Animals
DL-Online

Jack Windels

Funeral Services were held for Jack Windels, age 16, of Wadena, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with Pastor Adam Neuerburg officiating. Jack Riley Windels made his surprise entrance into this world on January 25th, 2006, with a purpose to change lives. He truly...
WADENA, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 13-24

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 11-13

7:15 a.m., Door on a business was damaged by a person trying to patronize the business located on Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes. 7:54 p.m., Patient in the emergency room in Detroit Lakes was being disorderly. Eventually the individual was escorted home by a White Earth officer. 8:10 a.m., Damage to...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Susan Ann (Davis) Malone

Susan Ann Malone, age 81, of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, with a visitation an hour prior. Susan was born on July 25, 1940, to Russell and Ursula (Wendt) Davis in Pipestone, MN. She spent her early years in Slayton, MN, before her family moved to Magnolia, MN. At Magnolia High School, she was homecoming queen, assistant editor of the annual, member of the National Thespian Society, sang in the choir, and a senior class officer of the class of 1959. Susan went on to attend the Minneapolis Institute of Medical Technology, where she received her laboratory technician certification. She then worked as a lab tech for a number of years in Adrian, MN, and Mitchell, SD. Susan met Ernest “Joe” Malone and the two were married on November 9, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Luverne, MN. The couple had one child and adopted a second and she happily embraced her role as mother and homemaker. In 1992, she moved to Kodiak Island, AK, where she co-owned and operated a small fishing boat for crabbing and Halibut. In 1995, she moved back to Jasper, MN, to be closer to her aging mother. In 2002, she came to Detroit Lakes where she lived for her remaining days. Susan was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family and was very active in Jeff and Karen’s activities. This continued with her love of her grandchildren, attending their activities and being an active part of their lives. Susan treasured the friendships she had over the years. A recent friend said ‘Sue was the truest friend a person could have.’ She loved hosting parties and holidays. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, attending concerts and musicals, taking photographs, cat-sitting for friends, and was an avid reader. She also had a talent for interior design and a passion for flower gardening. Susan was very involved in her church and in the communities that she lived. She was president of the Luverne High School Music Booster Club from 1982-1984. In Detroit Lakes, she served on the United Methodist Church’s Angel Food Pantry, serving dinner prior to the Wednesday service, the Women’s Bible Study Group, the United Methodist Women’s Service Group, and she was a co-founder of the Wednesday Night Dinner Program. Susan was also a member of the Lakes Women’s Society-Hope Chapter from 2012 until 2016, and PEO Chapter FG since 2015. She also volunteered for several years at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital, at the gift shop, and as a member of the Community Relations Committee. Susan is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Renae) Malone of Sioux Falls, SD; and Karen (TJ) Buboltz of Detroit Lakes, MN; a sister, Mary Phillips of Detroit Lakes, MN; two grandchildren, Nick and Ben, both of Detroit Lakes; a step-granddaughter Michaela Borchardt (David) of Sioux Falls, SD; and five grand-dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ursula; her ex-husband, Joe; and a brother-in-law, Robert Phillips.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pups#Heavy Rain#Aspen#Dock Jumping#Hunting Dog
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Serious injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Barrett, Minnesota woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Megan Stangler was headed northbound on Highway 59 near I-94 in Buse Township around 8 a.m. when she left the roadway and crashed. The 22-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

VNL Investigates: Couple alleges they were victims of moving scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo area is growing quickly with many people moving to the region, every week, but a couple of new residents got a harsh welcome thanks to what they say was a moving scam. Susan and Mark Langford recently moved to Fargo from Missouri.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Karen Savela

Jan. 13, 1959 - July 3, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Karen Savela, 63, Sebeka, Minn., died Sunday, July 3, in Sanford Broadway Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. Arrangements by...
SEBEKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
DL-Online

Karen Swenson

Dec. 24, 1945 - July 11, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Karen Swenson, 76, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Monday, July 11, in Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Interment will be in St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Cemetery near Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: July 11, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Leland Niemann

Leland “Lee” Niemann, age 88, of Fargo, formerly of Frazee, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Fargo. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 18, 2022, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Fargo. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Frazee. Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, from 5-7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service at the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee and visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church.
FRAZEE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fergus Falls Police search for hit and run suspect

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Police are searching for the suspect of a hit and run. Police posted pictures on their Facebook page of a man who was driving a white-colored passenger car during the incident on June 24th. They say the vehicle will likely have some front-end damage.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout planned in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A March is planned in downtown Fargo on Wednesday, as part of a national “Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout.”. A call on plannedparenthoodaction.com is asking for people to join the national walkout on July 13 to show support for abortion rights. Posts on social media indicate a rally will be happening at Fargo City Hall around 5:00 p.m.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy