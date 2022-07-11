ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Jim Your Family Pet Veterinarian – Mon 07/11/2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jim – Your family pet veterinarian....

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
Warrick Humane Society Offering Adoption Special on All American Breed Dogs & Cats

If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Pet leasing legal in 42 states

Like leasing a car, pet leasing allows buyers to take home their cats or dogs for monthly installments. But, what happens when a payment fails to be made? Tammy Harrington and her daughter Savanna Derby were forced to turn over their dogs when they couldn’t afford it anymore. Across the country, animal activists are working to ban the practice.July 3, 2022.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Zeus

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
U.K. Vets Suggest Pet Owners Stop Buying Bulldogs After Conducting Dog Health Study

Experts from the U.K.'s Royal Veterinary College are urging animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, French bulldogs, and pugs until breeding issues are addressed. Bulldogs are known for their flat faces, but this trait can cause these dogs lifelong pain and suffering, per a study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics. According to BBC, these findings are why the Royal Veterinary College experts behind the study are asking people to stop buying bulldog breeds. These experts are also dissuading social media users from posting, liking, and promoting photos of bulldogs online.
Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PetSmart Charities Kicks Off National Adoption Week

More than 5 million pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, which runs July 11-17. These summer months are “kitten season,” which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, company officials said.
This Is a Dog's Average Pet Insurance Cost by Age

Check out the average pet insurance premiums by age. More pet owners have been getting pet insurance for their dogs, which can cover veterinary care costs and emergency surgeries. Premiums vary based on your location, the type of policy you choose, the breed, and age of your dog, and much...
How Much Do Cat Vaccinations Cost? Here's What to Know

When you initially hold that precious fuzzy feline face between your hands, you make a vow to ensure their well-being for life—and that means covering cat vaccination costs. You'll always pay a little more in the first year of vaccinations—about $100 to more than $200 depending on your kitty's situation—but it's worth it to keep them as healthy as possible early in their lives.
