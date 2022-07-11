Dr. Jim Your Family Pet Veterinarian – Mon 07/11/2022

Experts from the U.K.'s Royal Veterinary College are urging animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, French bulldogs, and pugs until breeding issues are addressed. Bulldogs are known for their flat faces, but this trait can cause these dogs lifelong pain and suffering, per a study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics. According to BBC, these findings are why the Royal Veterinary College experts behind the study are asking people to stop buying bulldog breeds. These experts are also dissuading social media users from posting, liking, and promoting photos of bulldogs online.
