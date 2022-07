A water main broke in West Hollywood early Wednesday morning, causing flooding in some areas that may have impacted several hundred residents. The break was first reported a little after 5 a.m. near the area of W. Melrose Avenue and N. West Knoll Drive, where Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were attempting to control the flow of water that was making its way into several garages and apartments.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO