Yard sale in Bristol July 16

THORNTON — Wayland K. Harris, "Ken," died at his home in Thornton on July 12, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born in Peterborough in 1932, the son of Vernon S. and Dorothy (Nichols) Harris. His formative years were spent growing up in Peterborough. His secondary education was achieved at Fryeburg Academy, Fryeburg, ME, where, according to Ken, he spent four of the best years of his life. Upon graduation Ken served his country in the U.S. Army Artillery during the years of the Korean War. Upon discharge, he enrolled at the Rochester Institute of Technology, School for American Craftsmen, studying furniture design and construction.

THORNTON, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO