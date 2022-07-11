Yard sale in Bristol July 16

Tuesday, July 19th — Tonight, we are going on an adventure, the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail to be exact. Whether your bike, hike, or cross country ski, this course cuts across the entire state and is waiting for anyone to try. Plus, The Cathedral of the Pines celebrated...
While Maine does have a few really nice sandy beaches on the coast, like Popham Beach and Old Orchard Beach, most of our beaches are a little on the rocky (gravely?) side. This is basically a rule when it comes to the beaches on our lakes and rivers. However, there...
LACONIA — For those anxious over finding an affordable place to live in the city, a decision by the Laconia Planning Board this week should come as a bit of good news. The board unanimously approved a plan to build a 14-unit apartment building at 141 Water St., on land that is presently occupied by Water Street Cafe.
BOSCAWEN — Timothy Haddock Sr., 31, of Boscawen, lost his battle with addiction and depression and earned his wings to fly home for his next journey on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Timothy was born June 22, 1991 in Laconia, to David Haddock Sr. of Northfield and Helga Taylor of...
Have you ever watched Man Vs. Food and thought to yourself “I could do that”? Well it’s time to put the food where your mouth is because here are 7 Food Challenges Around New England You Can Take On right now. Joey Chestnut ain’t got nothing on you…
THORNTON — Wayland K. Harris, "Ken," died at his home in Thornton on July 12, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born in Peterborough in 1932, the son of Vernon S. and Dorothy (Nichols) Harris. His formative years were spent growing up in Peterborough. His secondary education was achieved at Fryeburg Academy, Fryeburg, ME, where, according to Ken, he spent four of the best years of his life. Upon graduation Ken served his country in the U.S. Army Artillery during the years of the Korean War. Upon discharge, he enrolled at the Rochester Institute of Technology, School for American Craftsmen, studying furniture design and construction.
MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced today that the public beach at Crystal Lake is closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E.coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in water samples taken on Monday, July 11, 2022. The Health Department will be re-sampling the...
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for an armed robber who got away with cash from a Vermont convenience store. It happened at the Cumberland Farms in Northfield Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. Police say a person with a gun walked into the store and demanded cash. When the...
Amy Dutton’s clients dreamed of raising their family in a traditional farmhouse similar to the wife’s childhood home. “I grew up in an old New England farmhouse,” she says. “We wanted a home that felt classic, not one that looked like a new build.” When nothing on the market was a match, the couple purchased property in Durham, New Hampshire, about 150 minutes from where they lived.
Excellent Condition 2+ Bedroom Apartment in Laconia - This is a must see apartment in "like new" condition! Located conveniently in... One bedroom loft apartment located in the heart of Campton Village - This recently remodeled one bedroom in a quiet building is... $1200. BR 1. BA 1. 1 bedroom...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have been falling for 30 straight days, with some stations in New Hampshire now selling regular gasoline for less than $4 per gallon. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas in New Hampshire is $4.61. That is still high, but industry experts said more relief may be in sight.
GILMANTON — Linda Lee Place, 70, of Meadow Pond Road, passed away after battling Parkinson’s Disease for many years, on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Franklin. Linda was born on December 1, 1951 in Laconia, the daughter of Leon and Lorraine (Lacroix) Ellsworth. She enjoyed...
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
Lightning is being blamed for sparking fires at two houses as a line of thunderstorms moved across the area Tuesday afternoon. Fremont Fire Rescue Chief Richard Butler told Seacoast Current the occupants of a house on Main Street were able to get out after a lightning strike started a fire. The residents of the house were able to get out before firefighters arrived, according to Butler.
CONCORD — New Hampshire State Police and state Fish and Game Department personnel were conducting a ground search Wednesday in connection with missing Massachusetts woman Maura Murray. The search is in Landaff and Easton off Route 112, a sprawling area north of where Murray was last seen on Feb....
GILFORD — Police handled 87 service calls on Monday and Tuesday. Stephen Camella, 56, of High Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, both at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops,...
GILFORD — Aglow with new tenants and freshly renovated, the Village at Paugus Bay is ready for a coming out party. Its new owners, Neil and Elisa Silver, are just getting started. The Silvers acquired the building when Neil’s investment banking business foreclosed on the previous owner. Rather than...
LEBANON — A divided Planning Board has given approval for 152-unit apartment complex across from Colburn Park, but not before concerns about parking nearly derailed the process. In a debate that grew testy at times, the board initially indicated it would reopen discussion on the parking plan for the...
GILFORD — It’s a pedestrian thing, glass. Chances are, those reading this article have at least one piece of glass within arm’s reach. In the right hands, though, it can transform into something sparkling, brilliant and unlike anything else. For 48 years, that transformation was happening in...
