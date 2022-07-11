ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Valley of the Dead’ on Netflix, a Spanish Zombie Comedy Full of All the Usual Moaning, Biting and Headshooting

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZMeq_0gc22DRK00

Valley of the Dead (now on Netflix) provides as logical an origin for the zombie phenomenon as I’ve ever heard: It’s the Nazis’ fault! The Spanish film – originally titled Malnazidos, a pun on the Spanish word for “bastards” – drops a fresh-for-the-zombie-genre/stale-in-every-other-context premise on us, that zombies are the product of evil experiments in chemical-warfare science by genocidal fascists. Sigh? Yes, sigh. But maybe its deadly unserious tone and execution will render it an acceptable entry in a genre that’s more and more like a zombie itself as it exhausts itself.

VALLEY OF THE DEAD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Spain, 1938. Not a great time. Civil war, and all that. And yet, life must go on, so a family gathers for a wedding until fascists led by an ice-cold, scarfaced Nazi Goebbels-like commandant (are there any other types of Nazi commandants?) gun everyone down in cold blood and then dose the corpses with some terrible chemical agent – some kind of zombie dust, I quickly ascertained. All part of a Nazi experiment, no doubt, and one of the diabolical ones, as opposed to all the peaceful ones they performed.

Elsewhere: Jan (Miki Esparbe) is a Franco-fascist captain and corporate lawyer, and therefore quite the double-whammy of a disreputable character. Maybe he’ll make up for it with his witty charm? After he’s saved from the firing squad, of course – he headbutted a judge who was “almost Franco’s cousin.” Wow, this movie got quite funny after all the innocent people, including children, were massacred in the opening scene! Jan can’t die quite yet, you see, because he has a suicide mission to fulfill first. It involves delivering a Very Important Envelope through Very Dangerous Territory, so he pairs up with fellow condemnee Decruz (Manel Llunell), a teenage naif who’s never known a woman’s touch, and sets off to probably get killed.

Thing is, they’ll probably get killed by things they didn’t expect to get killed by: Zombies! And as zombie-survival stories always go, the survivors must be joined by other survivors so some of them can cease to be survivors one by one as they run and hide and shoot and fight their way through the plot. It’s quite the disparate ragtag bunch, ranging from lesser fascists to Republican resistance fighters to Catholic nuns to atheists to Muslims to anarchists to Russian communists, so their inevitable petty squabbling sure is something else. Not that it matters, because if anything is going to be the great ideological leveler, it’s the zombie apocalypse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klZON_0gc22DRK00
Photo: Netflix

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Didn’t Dead Snow cover some of this Nazombie territory already? Same goes for Overlord. And don’t confuse this with any of Romero’s of the (Living) Dead movies; the use of said preposition in movie titles has ventured in and out of parody so many times, it’s lost all impact and meaning.

Performance Worth Watching: I guess Esparbe is a decent-enough anchor for the cast, although he’s never given much of an opportunity to plumb his thinly written character – he seems like a half-hearted fascist at best, and fully aware of his skeevy lawyerdom – for comedy or inner conflict.

Memorable Dialogue: “Jesus Christ! Or whatever.” – the atheist character doesn’t know quite whom to sacrilegiously invoke while staving off the undead hordes

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: Valley of the Dead never transcends the usual once-bitten-twice-dead cliches. This, despite the amusement one might derive from the ideological warfare being waged among the protagonists, an inspired conceit whose potential is unfulfilled in a script full of witless squabbling. The movie emphasizes all the usual all-too-familiar zombie-movie nonsense – shuffling, moaning, biting, headshooting, sieges inside houses, getting bit and sacrificing yourself for the greater good, you know the drill – with a light dusting of comedy on top. It’s a confused satire that engages tropes more than it lampoons them.

Which isn’t to say the film is lousy. It’s technically competent, and therefore watchable. The plot plays out in predictable fashion, where the main characters get picked off as a matter of routine and the survivors are upset to see their friends return as undead masticators, eventually seeing the zombie phenomenon in a context greater than their own survival, etc. etc. It just goes through the motions of a horror-action-comedy without ever being very scary, thrilling or funny.

Our Call: SKIP IT. Valley of the Dead is medium-underwhelming. And you can’t spell “medium-underwhelming” without using the letters M, E and H.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
E! News

Netflix Star Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi Dead at 36

Fans are mourning the death of Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi. The South African actress "passed away suddenly" and was pronounced dead at her home by medical personnel on July 10, according to a statement shared by her family on her talent agency Eye Media Artists' Instagram page. According to People, she was 36 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Fans Are Refusing to Watch Following Guest Co-Host Reveal

Following a week-long hiatus, “The View” is returning for another week of guest co-hosts. However, some fans are not pleased with this week’s lineup. According to The Sun, fans are saying they won’t watch this week’s episodes of “The View” due to Alyssa Farah Griffin returning as a guest co-host. The daytime talk show announced Griffin’s return to the table for some more hot topics.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

When Will ‘The Gray Man’ Be on Netflix?

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Good news for anyone who is worried about the rising COVID rates but who is also stoked to see Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans shoot at each other: The Gray Man will be streaming on Netflix next week, after a week-long run in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 13, 2022

It is always a delight to see a movie that went under the radar when it first came out earn a new lease on life on the Netflix Top 10, and many, many recent examples of this come to mind. However, curiously, most of these sorts of films that make a surprise appearance on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. tend to be action thrillers or crime dramas - such as 2013’s The Call with Halle Berry - but that is not the case for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. See what genre this new trending title on Netflix (opens in new tab) is, as well as what the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix look like today, in our following breakdown below.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Dead#Zombie Comedy#Nazis#Spanish#Malnazidos#Goebbels
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Crimes of the Future’ on VOD, David Cronenberg’s Return to Deliciously Squirm-Inducing Form

David Cronenberg doesn’t just make a notable return with Crimes of the Future – now on VOD – but a return to classic form. In the midst of an arthouse horror revival (resurgence? Reinvigoration?) that often put the phrase “body horror” back in our wet, wet mouths, it makes sense that the guy who essentially invented the subgenre would show everyone how the master does it, with a movie boasting a neat catchphrase: “Surgery is the new sex.” Since 1999’s wonderful WTFer eXistenZ, Cronenberg avoided his signature high-ick-factor tropes (although a strong argument could be made that the extremely nude...
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Stranger Things Isn’t TV. It’s Something Else.

This article contains light spoilers through the fourth season of Stranger Things. Somehow, even thousands of viewing minutes in, my synapses numbed by a cinematic universe so squelchy that it induces visceral anxiety, I still don’t really know how to feel about Stranger Things. It’s hard to even say exactly what it is. TV watchers today are accustomed to streaming works that coalesce, murkily, somewhere between film and television. (Try—if you can—to define The Beatles: Get Back, an almost-eight-hour, three-part work of living theater directed by Peter Jackson.) But the transmediality of Stranger Things is stranger still. Each season follows an immutable formula—kids encounter a monster, superpowered girl saves the world, sweet but expendable supporting character is sacrificed in the process—swiping from a grab bag of ’80s VHS tapes, nostalgic earworms, and coming-of-age angst. And each season is designed to then be liberally rehashed: memed on Twitter, spotted on the Spotify charts, replicated on TikTok, explicated on Reddit.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Sofía Vergara Tears Up After ‘AGT’ Contestant Dedicates Song to His Late Twin Brother

Simon Cowell Praises Simon Cowell Deepfake On 'America's Got Talent': The "Perfect Contestant" Sofía Vergara was brought to tears by a contestant on last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent when he shared the emotional experience behind the original song he performed. Wyn Starks auditioned on Tuesday’s (July 12) show by singing “Who I Am” for the judges, a track he wrote that his late twin brother especially loved.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It’s almost time to return to Middle-earth. Amazon’s lavish new Lord of the Rings show, The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere on Prime Video on September 2. The show will explore a part of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s world hitherto only hinted at in the Appendices and other writings: the Second Age. This is the era in which men lived in peace in Númenor and the Rings of Power were forged. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will finally tell the story of how Sauron deceived the elves, dwarves, and mankind with flattery, trickery, and one ring to rule them all.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

The 10 Longest Films in the IMDb Top 250, Ranked From Lengthy to Epic

The IMDb Top 250 is a great starting point for checking out some of the best and most popular movies of all time. It's by no means perfect, but there are a lot of great movies within it, even if an individual's personal top 250 is never going to be exactly the same as a list like this, which takes all the votes of IMDb's millions of users into account.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks’ On Netflix, A Comedian Working In Rarefied Air

For his fifth Netflix solo stand-up special, Bill Burr sought the high altitude of the outdoor amphitheater on the edge of the Rocky Mountains west of Denver. Perhaps Burr is just the bit of fresh air we need right now? Or did the thin air up there make or break his 80-minute performance? BILL BURR: LIVE AT RED ROCKS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Burr just curated and hosted a showcase, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, as part of the inaugural Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. In that special, he unleashed a torrent of jokes about how the pandemic had...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Resident Evil’ on Netflix, Where The Legacy Horror Video Game Refits As A Series

Resident Evil is back in a big, bold way. The iconic video game franchise and source for many Milla Jovovich-fronted films of varying quality has re-emerged on Netflix as a very smart, very cool new series with Supernatural veteran Andrew Dabb in the showrunner’s seat. Based on all of the game action through Resident Evil: Village, the series puts two timelines to work, before and after the T-Virus global fail, and features many familiar characters, human and otherwise.
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy