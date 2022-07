Supreme Court struck down limits on concealed carry in New York state. Black groups who opposed law aim to promote gun education, ownership. Black gun rights groups are seizing on a Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to carry handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense and an opportunity to reshape the debate in the Black community over gun ownership six years after the killing of Philando Castile.

