Kansas City, MO

Daniel Lynch reinstated for the IL on Monday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Lynch was reinstated from the injured list on Monday is expected to start in the night game of today’s...

Andrelton Simmons placed on the 10-day IL Thursday

Simmons first season in Chicago has not gone well. In 35 games he is slashing .173/.244/.187 with seven RBIs and four stolen bases. Now is a great time to search the waiver wire for a replacement for Simmons if he was on your roster.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (7/13) PREMIUM

It’s a medium-sized slate tonight. There are nine games on the main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel, beginning at 7:05 pm ET. There’s an unusual number of high-end pitchers getting the ball. However, there are also a few offenses in eruption spots. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. The pitching...
MLB
Luis Severino leaves Wednesday's game with shoulder tightness

Severino's velocity was down two miles an hour in the start and he lasted just two innings, allowing four runs. Shoulder tightness rarely leads to a short-term absence, but wait until the MRI results return before taking any action. At this point, however, it's prudent to assume Severino will end up on the IL.
MLB
Video: 6 Players You Should Trade Now (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn. What makes fantasy sports so much fun? All pseudo-GMs have their own specific answer to this question, but odds are high that most responses would deal with the fact that the landscape is always changing. There’s always new...
MLB
Orlando Brown Jr. may not report to training camp amid contract dispute

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs and Orlando Brown Jr. are not close on a long-term contract extension. Garafolo expects the star offensive lineman to hold out of training camp, and possibly part of the season, if an agreement is not reached. Pete Sweeney added to this report, saying that the Chiefs are "willing to pay top LT money but unwilling to completely reset the position market." Brown Jr. is seeking a contract worth upwards of $23M per year. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter)
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deshaun Watson ruling may still be weeks away

Senior NFL Reporter for Yahoo, Charles Robinson, states "nobody involved seems to think it's coming this week" regarding Deshaun Watson's court ruling. (Twitter) It is still likely Watson is found in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy and will face a lengthy suspension. Watson, for fantasy purposes, remains one of the most intriguing current draft options given his three most recent seasons have all resulted in Top 5 finishes at the QB position. Drafting Watson with no information on the duration of his suspension and taking the risk on throwing away a draft pick will continue for a few more weeks it seems. The best advice may be to just stay away, for now.
NFL
Darnell Mooney bulked up for a bigger role

According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, WR Darnell Mooney has bulked up from the "low 170s" to 183 and is focusing on stamina training for a bigger role in the new Chicago Bears offense. (Dan Pompei, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. The Bears went out with the old and in...
CHICAGO, IL
Paul Sewald picks up the save in Game 1 of doubleheader Wednesday

Paul Sewald earned the save in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, recording the final out of the game. Mariners manager Scott Servais probably did not want to use Sewald in this game with a doubleheader and Seattle leading 6-1 entering the inning, but the Mariners did not want to take any chances after Penn Murfee gave up a three-run home run to Juan Soto in the ninth inning to cut the lead to 6-4. Sewald faced just one batter and threw four pitches, so he should be available for Game 2 if needed.
SEATTLE, WA
Clay Holmes fails to record out, pulled in loss Tuesday

Clay Holmes pitched zero innings, allowing four runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters and took the loss in New York’s 4-3 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday. Holmes pitched to five batters in the 9th inning before being pulled without recording a single out. Holmes allowed more earned runs on Tuesday (4) than he had all season (2) and saw his ERA jump nearly a run from 0.47 to 1.37 in the process. This was by far Holmes’ worst appearance of the year is just an anomaly. Holmes has had an unbelievable season outside of Tuesday and fantasy managers have to chalk it up as “one of those days” (even Mariano Rivera wasn’t perfect) and know he’ll be back to normal in his next appearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
John Schreiber blows save as Red Sox are swept by Rays

Red Sox reliever John Schreiber inherited a two-on, no-out scenario in the seventh inning of Thursday's game against the Rays. He proceeded to allow both runs to score, then gave up two additional runs. He finished the frame with three hits and one strikeout to his name. Schreiber was charged with both the blown save and loss as Boston ultimately fell to Tampa Bay by a score of 5-4, succumbing to a four-game sweep.
BOSTON, MA
Jason McCourty announces retirement

Jason McCourty came into the league as a 6th round selection of the Tennessee Titans in 2009, where he spent the first eight years of his career. McCourty then went on to play one season for the Browns before joining the Patriots for the 2018-2019 season where he became a Super Bowl champion. After two more seasons with New England, McCourty joined the Dolphins for what turned out to be his final year in the league. Though Jason McCourty was never named to a Pro Bowl team, he had a solid career that saw him total 744 tackles, 108 passes defended, 18 interceptions, and 9 forced fumbles.
NFL
Shohei Ohtani has another historic night on the mound Wednesday

Shohei Ohtani picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in six innings of Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Astros. He also went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI triple, a single and a run scored. Fantasy Impact:. Ohtani now has 10...
BASEBALL
Kyle Rudolph garnering interest from multiple teams ahead of training camp

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, free agent TE Kyle Rudolph is receiving interest from “multiple teams”, including the Buccaneers and Vikings. (ESPN) Rudolph, who was released by the New York Giants earlier this offseason, will be entering his 12th training camp in a few weeks if he signs with a new team. Drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Rudolph has had varying degrees of fantasy success throughout a remarkably healthy 11-year career, having finished as a TE1 four times but finishing as a TE3 or worse four times as well. Rudolph, who will be playing at 32 years old this season, hasn’t offered fantasy relevancy since 2019, and that’s unlikely to change in 2022 regardless of where he signs. Currently ranked as the TE58 in FantasyPros ECR for PPR formats, Rudolph isn’t a player who needs to be rostered at this point in his career, even in the deepest formats.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

