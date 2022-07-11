ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golconda, IL

Golconda woman arrested for alleged illegal animal sale

westkentuckystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Golconda woman was arrested in Metropolis on a warrant accusing her of...

www.westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

westkentuckystar.com

Sting nets McCracken County man on cocaine trafficking charge

A tip about alleged drug trafficking led to a McCracken County man's arrest. Deputies received information on Tuesday alleging that 26-year-old Raheem Benjamin was trafficking cocaine. Authorities spoke with Benjamin and he reportedly agreed to meet them in the parking lot of a Paducah business. That afternoon, he allegedly sold...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah parolee facing new gun charge after search

The search of a home on Wednesday led to a gun charge for a Paducah man. McCracken County detectives and officers with the Department of Probation and Parole searched a home on Clark Street belonging to Cortez Hill. During the search, authorities reportedly found a loaded handgun in Hill's bedroom...
PADUCAH, KY
wfcnnews.com

Suspects wanted for breaking into substations, stealing copper wire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative is asking for your help after recent substation break-ins. According to SIEC, the responsible party caused damage to the fencing, then cut and stole copper ground wire. If you know of anyone responsible for these crimes, call the authorities or SIEC as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man charged with assault in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested after police say he assaulted an acquaintance and cut the victim's ear. The alleged assault happened Tuesday night at a home on Levin Avenue, the Paducah Police Department says. Officers were called to a home on North 32nd Street and arrived to find a man sitting on the porch with a severe cut to his ear. The man told offers he was at a home on Levin Avenue with two acquaintances when one of the men assaulted him and cut his ear.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

South Fulton Man Charged With Being in Union City Wal-Mart Store

A South Fulton man, barred from all Wal-Mart stores, was charged after being seen in the Union City location. Police reports said officers were notified that 58 year old Edward Mitchell Quinn, was observed in the self check out area by store personnel. Reports said Quinn was trespassed from Wal-Mart...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau

An update on the development of the Walker's Bluff Casino project. The suspect in the Caruthersville homicide has been taken into custody. More than a dozen music artists will take the stage at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/14. Updated: 11...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway Sheriff seeks information on equipment theft

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the theft of county equipment. The county road department alerted the sheriff's office about a stolen grader on Tuesday that was taken from the Higgins Drive area in Coldwater. With the help of the grader's GPS deputies found it in a...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Eddyville man charged with cultivating, trafficking marijuana

The search of a home in Eddyville over the weekend led to a man's arrest after deputies said nearly 100 marijuana plants were found. Lyon County deputies searched a home on Green Road as part of a drug investigation. Deputies said the search uncovered 80 marijuana plants and other items.
EDDYVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Top prosecutor in Williamson County steps down

A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help. Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly Caruthersville shooting. Dangerous intersection concerns Gordonville residents. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
Marshall County Daily

Freedom Fest September 3rd 8PM in Murray

Burn ban in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice. Paducah Man Charged With Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. McCracken County Man Charged With Cocaine Trafficking. Late Sunday evening, officers located the stolen vehicle in question at a hotel in the 5100 block of...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken drug investigation nets six arrests

A ten-day drug investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office led to six arrests. McCracken County Deputies said they made the first of six arrests on July 1 at a residence on Jason Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County. Deputies said they were assisted in the search by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, where they located and seized methamphetamine and Xanax. As a result, 33-year-old Sarah Weaver was arrested for trafficking in meth and a warrant was issued for 48-year-old Billy Arnold.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Checkpoint nets Kuttawa man on DUI, drug charges

A Lyon County traffic checkpoint netted a Kuttawa man on DUI and drug charges. State police were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on US 62 the afternoon of July 4. Thirty-eight-year-old Brian C. Goodson was reportedly found to be in possession of meth and marijuana. In addition, authorities said he was under the influence.
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

Paducah Police seeking man in stolen vehicle case

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah need your help locating a man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle case. Police say a black and red 2007 Monte Carlo was stolen from the Brown Street Area. Officials say the suspect took off with the vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Sale of wild racoon, other crimes in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – Metropolis police officers had an interesting week judging by the arrest summary for July 3-9. July 3, 2022. While on patrol, a Metropolis police officer ran a license check on a vehicle parked at the Motel 6. The plate came back to a black Ford Focus that was reported stolen out of Louisville, Ky. Officers located the driver of the vehicle. Nicholas W. Beavers, 38, of Mammoth Cave, Ky. was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
METROPOLIS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Tennessee women arrested after disturbance at Eddyville convenience store

Two Tennessee women were arrested on drug possession charges after a disturbance at a convenience store in Eddyville on Saturday. Lyon County deputies said the driver of a vehicle, 42-year old Karen Winberry of Cedar Grove, and passenger, 31-year old Kayla Walsh, also of Cedar Grove, were charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and prescription not in a proper container. Winberry was also charged with DUI.
EDDYVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

