Golconda woman arrested for alleged illegal animal sale

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested after police say he assaulted an acquaintance and cut the victim's ear. The alleged assault happened Tuesday night at a home on Levin Avenue, the Paducah Police Department says. Officers were called to a home on North 32nd Street and arrived to find a man sitting on the porch with a severe cut to his ear. The man told offers he was at a home on Levin Avenue with two acquaintances when one of the men assaulted him and cut his ear.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO