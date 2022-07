COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Police are still looking for answers after finding an abandoned baby at an apartment complex. An alert neighbor called 911 on June 30 about the baby Coeur d’Alene police say was wrapped in a towel and left in a stroller at an apartment complex on West Hanley Avenue and North Courcelles Parkway. One neighbor who’s lived nearby for 13 years says never heard of something like this happening. Weeks later, he’s shocked there’s still so many unknowns surrounding this surrender.

