ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers officially change Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtnHQ_0gc1rsuM00

Since 2001, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made Heinz Field their home. But the venue is getting a new name. On Monday the team announced they had a new naming rights agreement with Acrisure LLC and starting this season the stadium with be called Acrisure Stadium.

Acrisure is a huge insurance and brokerage company based in Michigan with ties to Pittsburgh through its purchase of Tulco, a company founded by Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull.

No financial terms have been released, but the rights deal is for 15 years and represents a significant increase over what the team had been receiving from Kraft Heinz. The Steelers’ original agreement with H.J. Heinz Co. was for $57 million over 20 years. Steelers president Art Rooney II had been optimistic a deal would get done with Heinz, but alas both sides had to move forward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Sam Darnold Very Clear

If Baker Mayfield is going to be the starting quarterback in Carolina, he'll have to beat out Sam Darnold. Mayfield and Darnold were the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft, going first and third overall respectively. After flaming out in Cleveland and New York, they're both looking to maximize their second chances with the Panthers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Already Has New Sponsorship Offer

As Baker Mayfield gets assimilated to his new team, the Carolina Panthers quarterback may have quickly earned an advertising deal with a local fixture. During Tuesday's introductory media session, via Panthers reporter Joe Person, Mayfield confessed that he's never eaten at Bojangles. "I haven't had that yet, but I'm told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Heinz#Heinz Field#American Football#Nfl#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Tulco#H J Heinz Co#Acrisurellc
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Uses 1 Word To Describe End Of Browns Tenure

When Baker Mayfield steps on the field in 2022, he'll be doing so in a very different uniform. After being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield helped turn the franchise around. However, that wasn't enough for the franchise, who opted to make a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprise Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Prediction

It's been a slow offseason on the Jimmy Garoppolo trade front. But Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is floating a wild guess on where he'll eventually end up... For starters, Garoppolo clearly is available. ... they’re not going to pay Garoppolo $25 million to serve as the understudy to Trey Lance.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield trade: Panthers QB admits he has season opener vs. Browns 'marked on the calendar'

It was months in the making, but Baker Mayfield is officially a Carolina Panthers quarterback. Time will tell how the rotation shakes out with fellow former top-five pick Sam Darnold -- whom the Panthers traded for last year -- but it seems a foregone conclusion Mayfield will take on the starting role immediately, and possibly as early as the season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season

Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield admits he was 'shocked' about not being in Browns' plans for 2022

It's not hyperbole to say that Baker Mayfield has been the greatest quarterback in Browns history this millennium. This time a year ago, the former No. 1 overall pick was fresh off a season where he helped break Cleveland's playoff drought (hadn't reached the postseason since 2002) and hand them a playoff victory for the first time since 1994. In that winning effort, he tossed three touchdowns and boasted a 115 passer rating.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals fans create amazing white helmet designs after team's teaser

The Cincinnati Bengals will unveil a new white alternate helmet soon, something the team all but confirmed with a recent teaser announcement. Plenty of talented folks on social media took it upon themselves to mock up the idea before the big reveal, throwing out custom designs. Some of them even got extra creative by mocking up alternate jersey designs to go with the new helmet, should the team decide to go that route.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Anonymous ESPN Employees Reveal True Feelings On Adam Schefter

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is one of the best in the business when it comes to getting scoops, no one will deny that. However, there have been some issues over the past 12 months. For starters, Schefter didn't handle Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's off-field situation very well last year....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy