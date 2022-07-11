Steelers officially change Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium

Since 2001, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made Heinz Field their home. But the venue is getting a new name. On Monday the team announced they had a new naming rights agreement with Acrisure LLC and starting this season the stadium with be called Acrisure Stadium.

Acrisure is a huge insurance and brokerage company based in Michigan with ties to Pittsburgh through its purchase of Tulco, a company founded by Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull.

No financial terms have been released, but the rights deal is for 15 years and represents a significant increase over what the team had been receiving from Kraft Heinz. The Steelers’ original agreement with H.J. Heinz Co. was for $57 million over 20 years. Steelers president Art Rooney II had been optimistic a deal would get done with Heinz, but alas both sides had to move forward.