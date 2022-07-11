ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Harbor, NH

Open house at historic Center Harbor Town House July 17

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTER HARBOR — Have you been wondering what all the activity has been over at the old Center Harbor Town House lately? Are you curious about what's inside that historic building? Would you like to know about its history and plans for the future? If so, you are cordially...

Vendors and sponsors wanted for Plymouth yard sale

PLYMOUTH — Vendors and sponsors wanted for the annual Plymouth town wide yard sale Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine). Sites include a huge community group site at the Plymouth Municipal Airport, 311 Quincy Road, several organization sites, and yard sale locations throughout Plymouth. Community site vendors may register up to the day of the sale.
PLYMOUTH, NH
Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to downtown

FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to Downtown Franklin. Lakes Region eBikes offers rentals and retail sales of Surface 604 eBikes, parts and accessories. An ebike is a bicycle that has a battery to assist the rider with pedaling and can be ridden by anyone — no special license required.
FRANKLIN, NH
An idyllic lifestyle — Island living on Lake Winnipesaukee

I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
REAL ESTATE
In vote, Planning Board stays clear of Everett-Brunette flap

LACONIA — For two months the Planning Board had been holding off on a decision regarding the Paugus-Elm project on Elm Street. They board hoped the developer and an abutter could come to terms over damage one phase of the construction had allegedly caused to the abutter's property. But on Tuesday the board decided to stay out of dispute.
LACONIA, NH
Center Harbor, NH
New Hampshire State
Yikes! gallery to close after 30 years

CENTER HARBOR — “Yikes! This is our last season. Thank you for 30 years!” reads the sign on the doors of Yikes! American Craft Gallery. Diane Campbell, owner of Yikes! Gallery says this will be the store's last season. “We thank our customers and community and offer an ongoing customer appreciation storewide sale throughout this season with a plan of closing by Columbus Day weekend."
CENTER HARBOR, NH
Moultonborough Heritage Commission receives Award of Excellence

MOULTONBOROUGH — At the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s 2022 Annual Meeting and 55th Anniversary Celebration on June 29, the Moultonborough Heritage Commission received an Award of Excellence for the Main Street Banners project in Moultonborough Village. This award serves to recognize organizations with exciting and innovative projects that have been successfully conceived and implemented in a community over the past year.
Rich Bergeron: A recent experience with jury selection in Belknap County

I recently had the opportunity to observe how Belknap Superior Court conducts the jury selection process. I was "lucky" enough to have my name called twice. The first was a civil case. The judge asks questions that might disqualify you as a juror if you answer yes to any of them. I had to answer a big yes since I personally investigated Attorney Paul Fitzgerald, who represented the plaintiff in the case. I investigated Fitzgerald because former Judge James D. O'Neill III (recently retired) and Fitzgerald are very close friends who grew up living right across the street from each other on Old North Main Street in Laconia. This was a fact they each had an obligation to disclose in every case Fitzgerald and O'Neill worked together. This paper covered the Governor's Island case involving Richard Homsi very closely. Fitzgerald represented Governor's Island against Homsi, and Judge O'Neill filed multiple adverse rulings against Homsi in the case, including a massive judgment against Homsi filed on O'Neill's final day on the bench. When I spoke to Judge Elizabeth Leonard about my jury duty conflict I simply stated, "I personally investigated Paul Fitzgerald for his failure to disclose his personal relationship with Judge O'Neill in a prior case." I then looked to my right where Fitzgerald himself was standing, and he would not make eye contact with me at all. He further made no attempt to deny the allegation. In fact, he was literally speechless, just as he has been in the wake of multiple phone calls to his office inquiring about his friendship with O'Neill. Fitzgerald and O'Neill appear to be "untouchable" in the local justice system. I have alerted all the appropriate authorities of their collusion, but I am aware of no action being taken to hold either accountable.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Daniel Webster
Rep. Mike Bordes: Running to serve a community he believes in

When people hear I decided to run for reelection, I get sideways glances and the question: "Why?" Some ask because they can’t understand why anyone would want to put themselves through the process and become a target of extremists who are relentless and are overtaking our county. Others ask because they want to understand my motivation for choosing to do this. My answer to this is that I want to serve because I believe in this community. I believe in common-sense solutions as well as being a representative that listens, responds, and respects all constituents, whether we agree on an issue or not.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Linda L. Place, 70

GILMANTON — Linda Lee Place, 70, of Meadow Pond Road, passed away after battling Parkinson’s Disease for many years, on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Franklin. Linda was born on December 1, 1951 in Laconia, the daughter of Leon and Lorraine (Lacroix) Ellsworth. She enjoyed...
GILMANTON, NH
#Open House#Municipal Building#Art Wood#The Town House
Proposed electric-bill credit spurs debate before Executive Council

HOOKSETT — Gov. Chris Sununu got some pushback at Tuesday’s N.H. Executive Council meeting about his plan to give residential ratepayers across New Hampshire a $100 one-time credit on their electric bills. Legislative approval would be needed to tap $60 million from surplus state money to pay for...
HOOKSETT, NH
Laconia Harley-Davidson raffling off 2022 Street Bob for charity

LACONIA — Community Challenge Team Laconia-Harley Davidson will be raffling off a 2022 Harley Davidson Street Bob in Fastback Blue at this year’s 5th annual Laconia Biketemberfest, with net proceeds going to support the Greater Lakes Region Charitable Fund for Children. “In true Laconia Harley-Davidson fashion we had...
LACONIA, NH
SLA Bass Fishing Tournament set for July 23

HOLDERNESS — The second of three tournaments in the Squam Canoe Classic: Bass Fishing Tournament Series will be on Saturday, July 23, load up the canoe, kayak, float tube or any style of human powered watercraft and head out. Seasoned pros alongside the most amateur anglers are going to...
HOLDERNESS, NH
New Hampshire faces new lawsuit over school funding

(The Center Square) – A group of New Hampshire taxpayers is suing the state over its school funding formula, claiming it has created inequities by forcing some communities to increase local property taxes to supplement the lack of state funding. The lawsuit, filed in Grafton County Superior Court by...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
Those Summer Nights

Audiences have one more weekend to enjoy the Interlakes Theatre production of Grease. The musical has shows through Sunday, July 17. (Colin Stevenson/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
LACONIA, NH
Fast-moving storm soaks area, knocks out power in some places

A fast-moving thunderstorm dumped almost 1 inch of rain Tuesday across the Lakes Region afternoon, with the accompanying strong winds toppling trees and knocking down power lines in some areas. The storm hit Laconia at about 4:45 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes. During that time it dumped just under...

