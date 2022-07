LACONIA — Laconia Fire and Police responded to a crash on the corner of North and School streets after an Extreme Excavation truck swerved off the road and over an 8-foot barrier wall into a yard. The driver of the vehicle, who is currently unnamed, appeared unharmed from the accident and was picked up by his wife from the scene after speaking with police. According to an officer at the scene it appears that the truck swerved to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. After swerving, the truck broke through a metal fence and plummeted 8 feet, landing on its nose and then coming to a rest on its side.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO