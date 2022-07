Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, MD MPH is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Indiana University. Her research focuses on examining and developing interventions to improve young people's access to reproductive health services from the perspective of a general pediatrician. She joined Lakeshore Public Radio's Tom Maloney to discuss the results of a new survey of Hoosier abortion seekers and physicians. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new survey of Hoosiers shows that one thing remains clear: Indiana’s extreme restrictions on access to abortion care cause hardships that are difficult to overcome – and further barriers could result in even more harm for Hoosier families.

