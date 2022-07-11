ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Griffins Ink Cedric Lacroix to One-Year Deal

griffinshockey.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed left wing Cedric Lacroix (luh-KWAH) to a one-year contract. Lacroix, 27, spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League (AHL), totaling three assists and 76 penalty minutes in 33 outings. The Shefford,...

griffinshockey.com

