Vulcan Adds Kennard to Board

Red Hare Analytics has officially partnered with BOA Financial Group (BOAFG) to explore business opportunities in the nonfungible token (NFT) space. Red Hare Analytics is a leading Web3 NFT big data company and Asia’s first NFT index. Its services include products and services, including NFT indexes and index-related services, NFT-related analytics, NFT data APIs, NFT-related technical development, NFT incubation services and others. BOAFG is a Hong Kong-based company that provides consulting services to its group company, Bank of Asia Limited, a fully licensed bank incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.
