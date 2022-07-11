ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slafkovsky, No. 1 pick in 2022 Draft, takes in first day with Canadiens

Cover picture for the articleBROSSARD, Quebec -- Juraj Slafkovsky was right where he wanted to be his first day on the ice as a member of the Montreal Canadiens. The No. 1 pick in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal was among the 37 Canadiens prospects who skated at development...

Malkin re-signing with Penguins may be 'problematic,' Burke says: report

Forward who helped Pittsburgh win Cup three times will become free agent Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday, but there is still a chance the center re-signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "The window is still open, but the timing is problematic," Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
NHL

Derek Lalonde thrilled about new additions to Red Wings coaching staff

The Detroit Red Wings welcomed more than just nine prospects and a goalie via trade to the organization last week. Last Friday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and newly minted head coach Derek Lalonde announced Detroit hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Blackhawks honor Keith's long career with tribute video

Defenseman announced retirement after 17 seasons on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks honored Duncan Keith in a sweet way. A tribute video featuring highlights of Keith's career with Chicago was posted to the Blackhawks Twitter account. Clips in the video included Keith's three Stanley Cup championships, his two Norris Trophy awards and funny skits he did as a member of the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Wild Acquires Goaltender Gustavsson from the Senators for Cam Talbot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Cam Talbot. Gustavsson, 24 (6/7/98), appeared in 18 games (16 starts) with Ottawa last season and went 5-12-1 with...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Sabres sign trio of defensemen to 1-year deals

The Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies to one-year, two-way contracts each worth $750,000. The team has also signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000. Clague, 24, played an NHL career-high 36 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The one-way deal runs through the 2022-23 season and has an average annual value of $775,000. Tokarski, 32, is coming off of a career year in 2021-22 with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Class Recap

The Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 Draft class is classic Steve Yzerman. The Red Wings’ general manager has developed a reputation for inscrutability, and that was on full display on July 7 and 8. Most, if not all, of the team’s selections were considered “off-the-board” by most and has led to tons of evaluators poking holes in Detroit’s draft class. Here’s hoping that Yzerman and the Red Wings’ amateur scouting staff have found some diamonds in the rough once again.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild

Ottawa acquires goalie after dealing Murray to Maple Leafs; Minnesota signed Fleury last week. Cam Talbot was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Minnesota Wild on Monday for Filip Gustavsson. The 35-year-old goalie was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 49 games...
NHL
NHL

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker

The San Jose Sharks trade Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 3rd Round pick. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 13, 2022. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp to five-year contract

Copp, 28, split the 2021-22 season between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, setting career-highs in goals (21), assists (32), points (53) and average time on ice (19:11) while showing a plus-15 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 72 games. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound center recorded 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-13 rating and eight penalty minutes in 16 regular-season games after being acquired by the Rangers from the Jets at the trade deadline on March 21. Additionally, Copp notched 14 points (6-8-14) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Checking in with: Jack Peart

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Jack Peart didn't have any Minnesota Wild jerseys that donned the name of his favorite player. Growing up in Grand Rapids, the 2021 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner joked that he instead simply had "some nice cheap jerseys" to rep his favorite hometown NHL team. But Peart...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

FLAMES SIGN FOUR FREE AGENTS, RE-SIGN PAIR OF DEFENCEMEN

CLARK BISHOP - CENTRE. HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 200 lbs. DRAFTED: CAR - 5th round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 191 lbs. DRAFTED: CLB - 2nd round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. TERM: One-year, two-way contract. AAV: $750,000. DENNIS GILBERT - DEFENCE. BORN: Buffalo,...
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Sign Dauphin to One-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. The 27-year-old Dauphin recorded 4-8-12 with 25 penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 games with the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NHL

Penguins Sign Forward Drake Caggiula to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Drake Caggiula to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The two-way contract runs through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Caggiula, 28, spent the 2021-22 season with the Buffalo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Strome signs five-year contract with Ducks

Forward had 54 points, including career-high 21 goals, for Rangers last season. Forward Ryan Strome signs a five-year contract with Anaheim Ducks. Ryan Strome signed a five-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 29-year-old forward had 54 points, including an NHL career-high 21...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Flyers sign forward Nicolas Deslauriers to four year contract

Forward inks deal worth $1.75M annually to join Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/1991), split last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

