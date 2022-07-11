ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Agrees To Extend Cross-border Syria Aid By Six Months

By Philippe RATER
 2 days ago
The UN Security Council has agreed to extend a vital system for cross-border aid to war-ravaged Syria by six months, the length of time wanted by Russia, diplomats told AFP Monday. Western nations had demanded a year-long extension, but a vote by the 15 members on half that is...

