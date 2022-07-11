ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Helens resident, PCC student named New Century Scholar

By Scott Keith
Columbia County Spotlight
 2 days ago

Heifara Wheeler, an electronic engineering technology student, is honored for his academic excellence.

A Portland Community College student who hails from St. Helens has been named to the 2022 All-Oregon Academic Team via the Oregon Community College Association.

Heifara Wheeler is an electronic engineering technology program student and has been honored for his academic excellence, leadership and community service.

Wheeler is also one of two Oregon students who were designated as Coca-Cola New Century Scholars for earning the highest All-USA Academic Team application scores for Oregon.

"I was very surprised to be picked, and I honestly didn't even think it was a possibility," Wheeler said in a statement provided by PCC.

Wheeler continued, "I don't think I would have been a New Century Scholar candidate without the help of my school community."

The scholarships will allow Wheeler to complete his EET (Electronic Engineering Technology) training and transfer to Portland State University.

Wheeler's plan is to graduate from PCC next spring. He is completing his prerequisites for a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering.

Once he finishes his degrees, PCC said, Wheeler wants to work with Pacific Islander governments to help further renewable energy technology integration, green building, water purification and desalination, and improved garden practices.

Added Wheeler, who is originally from Hawaii: "I really like to tinker with electronics and computers. I am interested in renewable energies because of the many opportunities it can provide Pacific Island nations to develop clean energy sources that power emergency communication systems during natural disasters and allow people access to the internet in remote places."

Wheeler credits the EET program for providing a hands-on experience that's been helpful to him in understanding how things work.

"Overall, EET provides the breadth of courses, industry affiliations and resources that enable students to begin their careers in an innovative and enduring field," he stated.

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

