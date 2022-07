We’re in the final stages of creating the Topical Agenda for the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference, which is taking place on Sept. 27th at the Irving Convention Center in Dallas. In a few weeks, we’ll share this year’s curated list of panel topics. If you know you’d like to join us in the fall, you can register here. We hope to see you there!

