Billy Vunipola turned to daily sessions with a psychologist to be told the home truths he needed to hear to reignite his England career.Vunipola will start Saturday’s series decider against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground after his 16-month spell in international exile ended in Perth two weeks earlier.A combination of injuries to number eight rivals Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds and his own return to form for Saracens upon their return to the Premiership propelled him back into Eddie Jones’ squad.But a year ago his Test prospects were looking bleak when he met with Jones in a pub in St...

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO