CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side. Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO