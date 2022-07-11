ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Steele high on two Michigan football position groups

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Michigan football had the best season it has had in a very long time in its Big Ten championship 2021.

Most fans will instantly think of defeating Ohio State in Ann Arbor, beating Iowa in the Big Ten Title game or maybe just making it to the College Football Playoff. Then you may turn your attention to players such as Aidan Hutchinson, who made his mark in the Michigan football history book, or Hassan Haskins, who single-handily defeated the Buckeyes with his record-setting five-touchdown day. The playmakers that helped Cade McNamara have a solid season under center for Michigan are another focal point that will be remembered, especially with all of them returning for the 2022 season.

But two units that may get overlooked when looking back to the 2021 season are the offensive line and the special teams’ play.

Phil Steele doesn’t overlook them though. The college football mastermind, who’s 2022 college football magazine is out, says the Wolverines have the top offensive line in the country. Remember, the offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best unit up front. Michigan lost two players from last season’s line: Andrew Vastardis and Andrew Steuber. But Jim Harbaugh brought in the Rimington Award runner-up, Olusegun Oluwatimi from Virginia. Plus Trente Jones is expected to step into Steuber’s spot and excel right away. Here’s what Steele had to say about the Michigan offensive line:

The Wolverines won the coveted Joe Moore Award last year and will battle to become the first ever repeat winner. They lose two starters but add Virginia transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi (2nd tm AA) at C and he joins 14 VHT’s on the unit including 2nd Tm B10 LT Ryan Hayes. They avg 316 lbs and have 87 career starts.

Steele is extremely high on former four-star Zak Zinter. Zinter, who can play just about anywhere on the offensive line, is a starting guard, and Steele has projected him to be a first-team All-American.

The second position group Steele ranks Michigan as having the best in the country is special teams. The Wolverines return both Jake Moody, the Lou Groza Award winner, and Brad Robbins. The Wolverines also have AJ Henning and Blake Corum back; both excel at returning kicks and punts.

Last year K Jake Moody hit 23-25 FG’s and won the Lou Groza Award. P Brad Robbins was #5 in the country with a 44.2 net punt average. KR Blake Corum (25.3) and PR AJ Henning (9.5) were the top returnmen. Michigan finished number one in my Special Team Rankings and all the key players return including LS William Wagner.

Just like Zinter, Steele has Jake Moody as being a first-team All-American.

