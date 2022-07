ITZY is back with all new music. The K-pop quintet delighted fans with the release of their fifth mini album, Checkmate, on Friday (July 15). ITZY teased Checkmate earlier in the week with an “album spoiler” video that previewed each of the project’s seven tracks. In addition to lead single “Sneakers,” the set also features “Rac3r,” “What I Want,” “Free Fall,” “365” and “Domino.” It also includes an English-language version of “Sneakers.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO