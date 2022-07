In the matter of Twitter vs. Elon Musk, there can be no winners — but the magnitude of losses involved, especially for Musk, ranges wildly depending on the outcome. Why it matters: If Twitter wins in Delaware court and forces Musk to buy the company for the agreed-upon $44 billion — a remedy known as specific performance — that would force the billionaire to liquidate a lot of stock he really doesn't want to sell, in order to buy a company he's soured on at a vastly overinflated price.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO