How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12
HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m..
Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series , a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number. Subway is inviting America to experience these new subs on July 12, as they give away up to one million FREE Subway Series sandwiches.
While guests are still able to order their go-to customized classic, Subway is encouraging fans across America the new selections. On July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time , up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs will be offered across the nation.
Guests have the opportunity to visit a participating Subway location during this timeframe and pick one free sandwich from the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches.
The new Subway Series menu is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each:
- Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw™, #3 The Monster™
- Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss
- Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic™, #9 The Champ™
- Clubs: #10 All-American Club®, #11 Subway Club®, #12 Turkey Cali Club™
