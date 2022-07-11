ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12

By Rachel Estrada
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMgFd_0gc1TRL900

HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m..

Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series , a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number.  Subway is inviting America to experience these new subs on July 12, as they give away up to one million FREE Subway Series sandwiches.

While guests are still able to order their go-to customized classic, Subway is encouraging fans across America the new selections. On July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time , up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs will be offered across the nation.

Guests have the opportunity to visit a participating Subway location during this timeframe and pick one free sandwich from the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches.

The new Subway Series menu is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each:

  • Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw™, #3 The Monster™
  • Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss
  • Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic™, #9 The Champ™
  • Clubs: #10 All-American Club®, #11 Subway Club®, #12 Turkey Cali Club™
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Get a Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Friday This Summer

There's always a lot going on in the summer. Having some routines can help you sleepwalk through the boring stuff so you've got the energy to focus on getting to the cabin or the beach. To that end, maybe you want to standardize your Friday lunch plans. Grubhub just announced...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Hawley, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Turkey, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A closer look at Subway’s new menu

Subway has changed the way customers order their sandwiches, from a build-your-own model to a menu of 12 chef-created subs. Patrons can still customize a sandwich to their specs, but the new Subway Series selection eliminates decision paralysis and speeds execution. Most of all, the builds—developed by Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation Paul Fabre—layer premium ingredients and flavors that complement each other for a better eating experience.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway Series#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Subway#All American Club#Subway Club#Ep History Museum#Berkeley#El Pasoan
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with a 5-Piece Fried Chicken Deal

Popeyes' official 50th anniversary is on June 12, and the iconic chain plans to spend the entire month celebrating that accomplishment. The company was first opened in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland. Since then, it has grown from a kitchen in Louisiana to a Louisiana kitchen known all over the world. To further mark this milestone, Popeyes plans to pay homage to its signature recipe that put the Cajun spiced chicken on the map all those years ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

Subway Giving Away 1,000,000 FREE Subs on July 12!

Subway recently announced the Subway series “which is the menu revamp of 12 new sandwiches“, according to People.com. The new sandwiches fall under four categories, Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs. Each category will feature three sandwiches with fun names. To celebrate the new subs, Subway will be giving...
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

Subway is Giving Away One Million Sandwiches on July 12

In honor of Subway's biggest menu change in nearly 60 years, the sandwich chain announced its Subway Series, an all-new menu of 12 signature subs that are simply ordered by name or number, instead of the traditional customization. After testing hundreds of recipes in more than a year, the culinary...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Burger King Just Added Wings To The Menu, But There's A Catch

In recent years, fast food restaurants have started expanding their menus to involve sandwiches, sides, and other dishes that were not initially a part of their brand. For example, Panera joined the sandwich wars when it recently debuted a fried chicken sandwich (as well as a grilled option), which was outside the wheelhouse of its typical deli-style offerings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why You May See Subway In A Vending Machine Soon

Sometimes it seems like no matter where we go, we're within walking distance of a Subway restaurant. In fact, the sandwich chain's franchises are so densely peppered throughout the U.S. that comedian John Oliver just called out Subway about its business practices, arguing that the huge number of locations makes it hard for franchise operators to actually make a living.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

KRISPY KREME® Celebrates 85th Birthday by Giving Away 8,500 Years(!) of FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts and BOGO 85-Cent Dozens

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Could a birthday celebration be any sweeter than this?! Krispy Kreme will celebrate 85 years of serving hot, fresh and iconic Original Glazed® Doughnuts with a week of unprecedented and delicious deals for fans, including giving away 8,500 years of FREE Original Glazed dozens. (That’s not a typo.) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005164/en/ Fans invited to celebrate Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARLOTTE, NC
thebrag.com

Get a free pizza with the new and improved Domino’s app

In the middle of winter, a hot and fresh pizza never goes amiss. And when it’s free? That’s even more enticing. Thanks to the new Domino’s app, customers can grab a free pizza to fight off the cold and wet weather. After ordering through the app for...
CELL PHONES
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy