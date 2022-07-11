ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Missed last supermoon? Wednesday is another chance to catch one

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lf2qG_0gc1TQSQ00

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

PD: Woman beat with water jug in sleep

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested two women accused of holding down and beating a woman in the face with a metal water container. Around 11:44 a.m. on June 9, police responded to the 210 Montevideo Apartments in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. The victim pressed charges, […]
EDINBURG, TX
Newsweek

When Is July's Full Moon, the Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year?

Later this week, the July full moon will grace the skies in what promises to be a treat for sky-watchers. The full Buck Moon, which will rise on Wednesday, will be a supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, making this event extra special. It's called a Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Moon#Supermoon#Earth#Americans#Spotify Tcole#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
BGR.com

Don’t miss the biggest supermoon of 2022 next week

We’re finally kicking into the hottest months of the Summer here in the United States. Despite the rapidly increasing temperatures, though, the sky still has plenty of great events to show off. Coming up this month, skywatchers will have a chance to nab a view of the biggest supermoon of 2022, the Buck Supermoon.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

A massive comet and supermoon will light up the night sky this week

Hubble snapped images of K2 in 2017 when the frozen visitor was 1.5 billion miles from the Sun, just beyond Saturn's orbit. Even at that remote distance, sunlight is warming the frigid comet, producing an 80,000-mile-wide coma that envelops a tiny, solid nucleus. NASA/ESA/D. Jewitt (UCLA)K2 could be one of the largest comets Earthlings have ever seen.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

A huge comet has entered the solar system and will be visible in July

This year’s sky has been incredible for astronomers so far. First with the Eta Lyrids, the Eta Aquariids and the Tau-Herculids and Bootids meteor showers, as well as the various comets that have been coming close to Earth. Now another comet will be seen in the sky. Tracked since...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
KTSM

Man shot multiple times in Las Cruces; suspect at large

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was assaulted and remains in critical condition in a Las Cruces Hospital. This morning at approximately 5:17 a.m., a man now identified as 34-year-old Orangie Fisher, arrived at Memorial Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Pocono Update

Don't Miss Out | Buck Supermoon Will Be The Largest Full Moon This Year

The Buck moon on July 13 will be the most massive and brightest supermoon this year. Buck Moon is the name the July supermoon goes by according to the Almanac, male deer known as bucks will have fully grown antlers at this time, with each regrowing antler becoming grander year after year. According to The Farmer's Almanac, other names the July supermoon goes by are animal-related, including Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) and Salmon Moon, a Tlingit term indicating when the fish would return for the natives to harvest. This supermoon will be at its closest point to Earth in 2022, arriving just after sunrise at 5 a.m EDT, according to Space.com. Just 200km closer to Earth than the most recent Strawberry moon, with the moon being officially full 9 hours and 38 mins later.
ASTRONOMY
KTSM

‘I don’t want people to fear him’: Mother of Abilene fast food restaurant employee who threw ice at customer speaks out on son’s diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man working at the local Long John Silver’s threw contents of a cup at his customer after arguing with her at the drive-through window over the weekend. The customer got it all on camera, and that video has since had tens of thousands of views. Now, the employee’s mother […]
ABILENE, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after child found walking near Midland freeway

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said a child in her care was found walking alone near Loop 250. Hannia Hernandez, 21, has been charged with child endangerment. According to an affidavit, around 7:15 a.m. on July 7, a man called 911 and said he had found a child […]
MIDLAND, TX
Elite Daily

Snow Moon, Pink Moon, Every Full Moon Has Name — Here's What Each One Means

If you’ve ever heard someone refer to an upcoming “Pink Moon,” you probably got excited, then quickly disappointed by the lack of a literal rose-colored moon in the night sky. Maybe you’ve caught the term “Wolf Moon” somewhere and panicked to find some silver to ward off the werewolves. There are all kinds of names for the moon popping up throughout the year that seemingly make zero sense (what the heck is a Beaver Moon, anyway?). So, why do full moons have names? Elite Daily did some digging to illuminate the subject, below.
ASTRONOMY
KTSM

Parents charged in connection to death of 8-mo baby

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 8-month-old baby was found dead inside an mobile home’s storage room, wrapped in a blanket, and fastened to his car seat. Medical technicians tried to revive the infant prior to transporting him to the hospital but was declared deceased upon arrival. On Saturday 9th, 2022 around 2:04 pm the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy