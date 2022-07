A drunk driving suspect was arrested after flattening orange barrels in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Francis Eugene Bourgeois, 49, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Wednesday morning when he was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was damage to the front driver’s side of Bourgeois’ vehicle and the officer noticed there were two flattened orange barrels in the vicinity in which Bourgeouis had been traveling.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO