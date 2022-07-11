ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Late surge, pitching errors lead to Aces biggest loss

By ETHAN BECKER ethan.becker@apgsomn.com
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xcmgb_0gc1MB8s00
Kody Kiel went 4-6 in his plate appearances on Sunday, including a double and a home run, while also recording five RBI’s. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3eio_0gc1MB8s00
AJ Vanderiede went just 1-6 in his plate appearances on Sunday, hitting a single in the fifth, and also recorded three runs allowed, three hits allowed and three walks in 1.1 innings pitched. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

A late run due to a couple of untimely errors found the Owatonna Aces on the bad half of their highest scoring game of the season. On Sunday afternoon, the Owatonna Aces hosted the Austin Greyhounds at Chuck Fuller Field in Dartts Park, where they lost 16-12 to the visiting Greyhounds.

The first inning started well for the Aces after holding Austin to just one hit and retiring the other three batters on pop-flys. In the bottom of the first, Owatonna took advantage of some great batting out of the gate to record two runs on five hits.

The first run scored was by Payton Beyer, after getting on base with a single and being batted in by Kodey Kiel. This was followed by Kiel, who batted Beyer in on a double, being batted in by Eric Benson. The second inning went a little better for the Greyhounds, as they were able to record one run off of two hits, but a strikeout from Cody Johnson, who started pitching for the Aces, and a groundout at first base kept the Aces up 2-1 going into the bottom of the second.

In the bottom of the second, the Aces would have their best inning in terms of runs scored, scoring four runs off three RBI’s, including a two-run RBI double from Matt Seykora. The Aces also recorded three hits in the inning, with every batter except Jacob Meiners stepping up to the plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxQYh_0gc1MB8s00
Cody Johnson recorded two strikeouts and one walk, while also allowing six runs and nine hits, in 4.2 innings pitched. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Owatonna kept their good game rolling into the third inning, once again allowing just one hit and no runs from the Aces, before answering in the bottom of the third with three more runs and another two hits.

However, the fourth inning is where the Aces run stopped. Austin recorded five hits in the top of the fourth, along with five runs. With two outs and all five runs recorded, the Aces would take Johnson out of the game, replacing him with infielder AJ Vandereide, who faced just one batter in the fourth, with that batter getting out on a pop-fly. With their turn to bat in the fourth, Owatonna was unable to even get on base; going three-up and three-down in the inning.

Vandereide would pitch just one full inning, the fifth inning, in the game, in which the Greyhounds recorded another three runs and three hits to tie the game up at 9-9. In this inning, he’d walk three runners, one of whom scored, and record no strikeouts. In the bottom of the fifth, Owatonna scored one run thanks to a single by Beyer and another RBI single by Kiel to give the Aces a 10-9 lead going into the sixth.

In the sixth, Vandereide was replaced by Seykora to start the inning, who went on to allow three runs and three hits. The Aces batting dried up in the sixth with the only hit being a single from Quinn Christenson. The seventh inning saw just one run and two hits for the Greyhounds, giving them a 12-10 lead, but a two-run home run by Kiel to left field would even the score for the Aces going into the eighth.

The Aces would switch to Beyer pitching in the eighth inning, who recorded two strikeouts without allowing a run or a hit, however the Aces wouldn’t fare much better in their turn to bat, seeing just one hit off of a single by Phil Walter.

With the score tied at 12-12 in the ninth, Austin put the final nails in the coffin for the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUfPj_0gc1MB8s00
Phil Walter just barely misses on a pitch in the sixth inning where he struck out. Walter recorded one hit and two runs in his five plate appearances. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Beyer walked one batter and allowed one hit, a single, before being replaced by Kiel to close the game. Taking advantage of a new pitcher, as well as a runner on first and second with no outs, the Greyhounds opted to bunt for the first batter Kiel faced. However, a fumbled throw to third in an attempt to get the lead runner out resulted in the first run of the inning scored.

The next batter also elected to bunt, and an error on the pitcher’s throw to first led to another run being scored, and the batter getting to second base. Kiel would recover himself with a strikeout, but not before another two runs were scored. The Aces could not respond and recorded just two singles in the ninth before the Greyhounds closed things out.

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

