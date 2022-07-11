ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos: Chinese officials beat protesters trying to access their life savings

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Chinese security guards violently beat demonstrators to shut down a protest against several rural banks. The demonstrations come after the banks froze millions of dollars belonging to hundreds of thousands of depositors, leaving many destitute since April. Over 1,000 depositors gathered outside the People’s Bank of China...

americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese impersonated Texans to sabotage critical US rare earth minerals plant

Chinese agents pretending to be concerned Texans executed an online disinformation campaign against a company building a rare earth minerals facility in Texas for the Department of Defense, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant revealed on Tuesday. The Pentagon later released a statement confirming Mandiant’s findings. Mandiant found that agents for...
The Guardian

Protest in China over frozen bank accounts ends in violence

A rare large-scale protest in China’s central Henan province has been violently broken up by unidentified security personnel, amid outcry over a financial scandal that has exposed the fragility of the country’s banking system. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters, according to some estimates, had gathered on...
BBC

Security warning after sale of stolen Chinese data

President Xi Jinping has urged public bodies to "defend information security" after a hacker offered to sell stolen data of one billion Chinese citizens. In an advert on a criminal forum, later removed, the user said the data was stolen from Shanghai National Police. The hacker claims the information includes...
AFP

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, who a US intelligence report said "approved" a journalist's murder, has shaken up the ultraconservative oil superpower with economic, social and religious reforms since his meteoric rise to power.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
