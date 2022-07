Thyme is ubiquitous in our herb gardens and spice drawers, but the thyme genus offers much to covet beyond its culinary value. The upright-growing species of thyme (like English or lemon thyme) are most common for herb gardening and kitchen use. Although it’s less useful for culinary harvest (but still edible), creeping thyme blankets spaces with prolific color and scent and helps support healthy ecosystems in the toughest parts of the landscape. While there are several types of this ground covering herb, red creeping thyme is especially popular for its bright blooms, which carpet the ground in rich, lavender-to-wine hues.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO