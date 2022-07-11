ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young big man Filip Petrusev hopes to play with Sixers in 2022-23 season

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers selected two big men in the 2021 NBA draft in the form of Charles Bassey at 53 and Filip Petrusev at 50. While Bassey had an opportunity in the NBA, showing flashes of potential with the Sixers, Petrusev went overseas and played for Andalou Efes.

Petrusev played collegiately in the states with Gonzaga where he won the West Coast Conference Player of the Year award in the 2019-20 season. He averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds that season before going overseas in the 2020-21 season.

Philadelphia then selected him in the 2021 draft and when he realized he wouldn’t have much of an opportunity to play, he went back overseas. He received some criticism from his Efes coach, but he isn’t letting that deter him as he is with Philadelphia’s summer league at the moment hoping to play with the Sixers in the 2022-23 season.

Petrusev talked with Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer and told him this:

“I signed a one-year deal so I can be available,” said Petrušev, a Serbian post player who completed his contract with Turkish team Anadolu Efes for the 2021-22 season. “Then if not, I’ll just sign one more year in Europe. So I will try to be available after every year.”

At the moment, it looks like Bassey, as well as Paul Reed, are going to be entrenched as the backup big men to Joel Embiid. Therefore, Petrusev will likely head back overseas, but if he can show off a strong summer league, then maybe the 22-year-old can get a shot to play in the NBA sooner rather than later.

