The Bank of Canada has increased the policy interest rate by a whopping 1%, bringing it up to a 14-year high of 2.5%.*. The hike was announced on July 13 by the Bank of Canada and is part of a strategy by the monetary authority to curb the 7.7% inflation rate that the nation is currently experiencing., and "with this broadening of price pressures, the Bank’s core measures of inflation have moved up to between 3.9% and 5.4%"

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO