Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Wander Franco Out 5-8 Weeks After Surgery on Wrist Injury

By Doric Sam
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays will be without shortstop Wander Franco for the next five to eight weeks because of wrist...

bleacherreport.com

thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez to Participate in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby will have baseball's oldest player in Albert Pujols, and it'll also have one of the sport's youngest in Julio Rodriguez. The Seattle Mariners star announced Wednesday that he will participate in the July 18 festivities at Dodger Stadium. Rodriguez, who entered the season as...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Yankees Rumors: Tyler Wade Acquired in Trade with Angels After Being DFA'd

The New York Yankees will acquire Tyler Wade in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Angels designated the utility player for assignment July 3. Wade hit .218 with a .272 on-base percentage and one home run in 67 games with Los Angeles. He added eight stolen bases but was caught stealing five times.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: The Biggest Need Every Contender Must Address

MLB contenders will battle for the best players on sellers as the trade deadline approaches Aug. 2. We're in the thick of the schedule where borderline teams have tough decisions to make: whether to go all-in for a title run or punt for future seasons. At this point, every team...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Luis Severino Placed on IL With Lat Injury Diagnosed as Strain

The New York Yankees placed pitcher Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with what's described as a "low-grade" lat strain in his right shoulder. Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds after giving up four runs in two innings pitched. The right-hander's velocity was down throughout the start, with the Reds pelting him for three home runs before his exit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Agent Casey Close Sues Doug Gottlieb for Libel Over Freddie Freeman Contract Tweet

Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports is reportedly being sued by agent Casey Close for libel stemming from a tweet regarding Close's former client Freddie Freeman. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Close is alleging Gottlieb defamed him and Excel Sports Management when he tweeted that Close deliberately withheld a final offer from the Atlanta Braves for Freeman before he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freeman fired Close last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso, Full 2022 MLB Home Run Derby Bracket Revealed

Major League Baseball announced Thursday night the bracket for next week's Home Run Derby. Below, we'll break down the matchups for the event, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET Monday and air on ESPN. No. 1 Kyle Schwarber vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols. Schwarber is one of the...
MLB
The Associated Press

Carrasco, Mets hand Cubs 7th straight loss, 8-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched six sharp innings, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso homered, and the New York Mets handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss, 8-0 on Thursday night. The Mets won for the third time in four games, maintained their 2 1/2-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East and improved their road record to 28-19. The Cubs have totaled three runs over their last three games. Thanks to Carrasco, Mets starters improved to 7-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 14 July games. Carrasco (10-4) allowed only one runner to advance past first base. Yan Gomes hit a single and Christopher Morel walked with one out in the fourth, but Carrasco got a double-play grounder from Rafael Ortega.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Kyle Rudolph Drawing Interest from Bucs, Vikings Ahead of Training Camp

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph "has interest from multiple teams," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. Per that report, the "situation should crystallize some time before camps open." Rudolph, 32, would make sense for both teams. The Buccaneers saw Rob Gronkowski choose retirement this...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Hollywood Brown Says Narrative on Ravens' Lamar Jackson is 'Ridiculous'

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown got his wish when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, but he wants to make it clear that quarterback Lamar Jackson had nothing to do with his decision. Brown took to Twitter and called the notion that Jackson was the reason...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

White Sox rout Twins 12-2, extend win streak to three games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Robert hit his first grand slam, Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 12-2 Thursday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Robert’s 452-foot blast to the second deck in left field gave the White Sox a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning. He added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and a double in the eighth for his third consecutive three-hit game. Robert has a team-high 54 RBIs this season. Andrew Vaughn also homered and drove in two runs for Chicago, and Tim Anderson had two hits and scored three runs. Sebby Zavala added a three-run homer in the ninth off Twins infielder Nick Gordon. The White Sox started the four-game weekend series in third place, trailing the Twins by five games in the AL Central Division.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Johnny Gaudreau Rumors: Flyers Out; Islanders, Devils Still Interested in Free Agent

The Philadelphia Flyers are out of the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun (h/t Rob Taub of News 12 New York). However, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils are in the mix for the veteran forward. The Columbus Blue Jackets are also a potential destination, with general manager Jarmo Kekalainen having "made a major play" for him on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

