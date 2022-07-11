Rays' Wander Franco Out 5-8 Weeks After Surgery on Wrist Injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Robert hit his first grand slam, Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 12-2 Thursday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Robert’s 452-foot blast to the second deck in left field gave the White Sox a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning. He added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and a double in the eighth for his third consecutive three-hit game. Robert has a team-high 54 RBIs this season. Andrew Vaughn also homered and drove in two runs for Chicago, and Tim Anderson had two hits and scored three runs. Sebby Zavala added a three-run homer in the ninth off Twins infielder Nick Gordon. The White Sox started the four-game weekend series in third place, trailing the Twins by five games in the AL Central Division.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO