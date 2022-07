Neighbor dispute: A resident of a condo complex called police with a complaint that her downstairs neighbor had repeatedly come to her door and acting confrontationally about her children disturbing him by running on the floor above him. The disturbed neighbor even at one point took the phone from her hand and hung it up when was on the phone with the condo owner, reporting the situation. Although the woman said she did not want to press charges, she advised it was the second time the man aggressively confronted her. She reported she did not have the neighbor’s information, but she did have a video of the incident, which was reviewed at the scene.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO