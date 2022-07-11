ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rep. Jim Jordan: Biden Selling Oil To China Is Wrong On Every Count You Can Think Of

Radio NB
 3 days ago

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to a report that the Biden administration sold nearly one million barrels of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a Chinese gas company. “This is wrong in all...

Reuters

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing

JERUSALEM/JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will discuss energy supply, human rights, and security cooperation in Saudi Arabia on Friday on a trip designed to reset the U.S. relationship with a country he once pledged to make a "pariah" on the world stage.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania. And he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts. The only thing missing from one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races this year is the candidate himself. Fetterman, 52, has yet to return to the campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke required surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator and prompted a revelation that he had a serious heart condition. The advertisements currently on the air were recorded before the stroke. He hasn’t fielded questions from the press. And when the hoodie- and shorts-wearing Fetterman did make a campaign appearance, it was under tightly controlled circumstances and without advance notice to reporters.
Business Insider

A Capitol police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress

A Capitol police officer who was injured on January 6, 2021, said Republican lawmakers ignore him. Sergeant Aquilino Gonell told MSNBC that the very people he protected that day now "avoid him." The only exceptions, he said, are GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. A Capitol police officer who...
