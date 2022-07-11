These Retro Sneakers Are a Staple in Gigi Hadid’s Closet & They’re on Sale For Prime Day

Image Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid was recently spotted rocking retro Reebok Women’s Club C85 Sneakers while out on the town in NYC. She likes to maintain a minimalist style and honestly, what better for a walk through the city than a comfy pair of sneakers that also look great? There’s always room in the closet for reliable shoes that go well with almost any outfit.

Gigi and other stars like her frequently rock the same brands of sneakers you and I wear. Minimalist style is all the rage right now, so looking chic and trendy really just means keeping it simple. Add these Reeboks to your wardrobe and you’ll be looking effortlessly cool just like our favorite Versace model. Whether you’re in desperate need of a new pair of sneakers or if you’re just craving a new style, these sneakers will compliment a pair of vintage jeans or khakis perfectly.

These 100% leather kicks come in ten different colors on Amazon and they’re sure to keep your feet comfy while you cruise across town. The soles are designed to absorb impact as you walk or run, and the padded low-cut tops give top-notch support to your ankles. Fitness addicts and fashion queens alike will love these shoes, and after a night out in heels your feet will be thanking you for the relief these sneakers provide.

Gigi Hadid is not the only one who loves these shoes — they have over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One customer with an eye for fashion called them the “Perfect Classic Sneaker” then went on to say that they are “cute, comfortable and will go with every outfit.” These retro sneakers never go out of style — and the reviews and celebrity endorsements speak volumes.

When you’re trying to put together your newest hot summer outfit, the key is to not overcomplicate. Keep things simple yet fabulous and style yourself like fashion icon Gigi Hadid. A retro pair of fresh new Reebok C 85s makes keeping up with the trend easy. For more options, check out Gigi Hadid’s Reebok store.