Behind Viral Videos

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 4, Takes Video Of Mom Wearing No Makeup In Her 1st TikTok

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner, 24, is teaching her daughter Stormi, 4, the ropes when it comes to TikTok! The makeup mogul was makeup-free in the tot’s first ever self-filmed video on the popular social media platform. She first filmed herself with a filter that made her face appear to be squished before she turned the camera and filter over to her mom, who was sitting at a table and eating what appeared to be noodles.

stormis first tik tok 🤣

“Stormi’s first tik tok,” Kylie captioned the video, which was posted to her own TikTok page, along with a laughing emoji. Once the July video was shared, it didn’t take long for comments to start appearing from fans. “Stormi you look like mommy,” one fan wrote while another called her “so freaking cute.” Others shared their own laughing emojis and another revealed they “can’t wait for Stormi’s Instagram.”

Before Kylie shared Stormi’s first TikTok video, she made headlines for being photographed on a date night with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott. The lovebirds, who also share a five-month-old son together, held hands as they grabbed a bite to eat at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles, CA on July 9. They both looked fashionable in their outfits, which included a peach-colored long-sleeved mini dress for Kylie and a graphic sweatshirt and jeans for Travis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9Q0W_0gc1Bym400
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at a previous event. (IPA / SplashNews.com)

Kylie also recently made headlines when she showed off a video of Stormi trying on various styles of her heels. They included pink heels, orange sandal-type heels, black ones, and more. The little girl, who wore her blue and white patterned pajama pants, put them on her feet and modeled them for the camera as she walked alongside her mother, who also modeled shoes.

Like her latest video, the clip received a lot of positive responses. “stormy you look like mommy baby,” one fan wrote while another added, “She can walk like a model she’s a Nicole at heart.” A third also gushed, “Stormi walks so good in heels though.”

