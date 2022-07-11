Here's What the Kardashian Sisters Typically Eat in a Day

Meghan Markle's comfortable-chic Adidas running sneakers are on sale for Prime Day, Amazon's two-day shopping holiday, this year. Markle wore the Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers to her son Archie's baby shower at The Mark Hotel in New York City in February 2019. While the 2019 edition of Ultraboosts are no longer sold, the Ultraboosts 22 are the cushiest version of the cult-loved shoe to date. The Adidas Ultraboost 22 normally retails for $190, but today, they're only $129.95 on Amazon, their best price yet according to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel.
Comments / 0