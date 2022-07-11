ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Jazz Workshop provides music, memories, and mentorship

By Alan Hunt II
New Pittsburgh Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than four decades, the Jazz Workshop has been committed to keeping Jazz alive in Pittsburgh. “My father [Harold Young] actually started the Jazz Workshop Inc in 1973…I had been involved since I was a very young lady,” said executive director Dr. Jacqueline L. Young. “He started the Jazz Workshop...

newpittsburghcourier.com

