The Jazz Workshop provides music, memories, and mentorship

Emma Skundrich of Wexford was among 23 students who participated in Baldwin Wallace University’s faculty-led study abroad program in Iceland during the spring 2022 semester. Skundrich, a graduate of Pine-Richland High School, completed a geology seminar and a course titled “Discovering Iceland” before going on the two-week experience led by Dr. Carrie Davis Todd, associate professor and environmental science program coordinator, and Dr. Jill Stephens Fleisher, professor of sociology and associate dean of the BW School of Social Sciences. The program allowed students to explore Iceland through an examination of its people and natural history. Special attention was given to Iceland’s unique geological setting and commitment to sustainability. Students gained first-hand knowledge of these topics through day trips to various sites of geologic, environmental and cultural significance, including Gullfoss Waterfall.
