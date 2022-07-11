Fall 2022 Monday Night Live Show Dates Announced

Click here to read the full article. Kelsa, the protagonist of Billy Porter’s “Anything’s Possible,” played by Eva Reign, has already dealt with most of the tough obstacles to claiming her identity as a trans girl: She admitted it to herself, she told her mom (a ferociously supportive Renée Elise Goldsberry), she took the blockers and the hormones, and she went back to the same school where people had previously known her as a boy. She doesn’t like it when people call her “brave” (which is what her new name means, incidentally), but she had to be to do all...

MOVIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO