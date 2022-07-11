ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles Teases 'Late Night Talking' Music Video From His Bed

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnkBn_0gc14gls00
Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles is prepping fans for the next Harry's House song to get a music video. On Monday, July 11th, Harry took to Instagram to post a quick teaser for the upcoming "Late Night Talking" music video. In the announcement teaser, Harry wears blue socks and moves them around while someone whistles in the background. The next shot shows Harry's head peeking out from the bed and wearing a goofy smile at his onset antics.

The music video will premiere Wednesday, July 13th at 12:00 P.M. ET and fans can't wait. "Finally," wrote one fan account. "This isn't real," wrote another.

The last official music video Harry Styles dropped was the album's lead single "As It Was" back in March. Since Harry's House dropped in May, Styles teamed up with James Corden during a hilarious segment on The Late Late Show in which they set out to make an impromptu music video with just a $300 budget and 3 hours.

The duo knocked on doors before getting an answer from an apartment that happened to belong to a Harry Styles fanatic. The girls then help Corden film Styles a great bathtub scene with his iPhone as well as set their living room up to look like a house party for the song "Daylight."

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Demi Lovato’s Angry New Song & Video for ‘Substance’ Are Here: Watch

Demi Lovato came out swinging with their newest song and music video. “Substance,” the second single off the 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, dropped Friday (July 15) alongside a video that feels just as angry as the song sounds — perfectly paving the way for Lovato’s fresh new era as a bona fide punk rocker.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo Unleashes ‘Special’ Album: Stream It Now

Lizzo is back with her first full-length album in three years. Following months of teasing and a pair of pre-release singles, Special is finally available in its entirety. The album’s lead single, “About Damn Time,” conquered TikTok and radio stations alike, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. A promotional single titled “Grrrls” reached No. 39 on the Digital Song Sales chart.
MUSIC
Billboard

ITZY Drops New Mini Album ‘Checkmate’: Stream It Now

ITZY is back with all new music. The K-pop quintet delighted fans with the release of their fifth mini album, Checkmate, on Friday (July 15). ITZY teased Checkmate earlier in the week with an “album spoiler” video that previewed each of the project’s seven tracks. In addition to lead single “Sneakers,” the set also features “Rac3r,” “What I Want,” “Free Fall,” “365” and “Domino.” It also includes an English-language version of “Sneakers.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
James Corden
OK! Magazine

Gender Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Baby No. 2 Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are apparently going to be proud parents of a baby boy. Multiple sources have confirmed that the on-and-off couple is expecting a son via surrogate, news that was revealed months after the NBA pro's paternity scandal made headlines and resulted in the coparents of daughter True, 4, breaking up once again.
NBA
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Fans Are Refusing to Watch Following Guest Co-Host Reveal

Following a week-long hiatus, “The View” is returning for another week of guest co-hosts. However, some fans are not pleased with this week’s lineup. According to The Sun, fans are saying they won’t watch this week’s episodes of “The View” due to Alyssa Farah Griffin returning as a guest co-host. The daytime talk show announced Griffin’s return to the table for some more hot topics.
TV & VIDEOS
thezoereport.com

Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing Graphic Print Dress This Summer

Amal Clooney, an expert in effortless dressing, just proved once again that she understands the fashion assignment and isn’t afraid to experiment within the bounds of her signature style. So far this summer, Clooney’s love for graphic print dresses is noticeably apparent — at least for her fans who keep up with her street style. The fun choice signifies a break from her usual, more minimalist approach to getting dressed but toed the line between easygoing and elegant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy