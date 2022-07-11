Giants Set Date for Joint Training Camp Practice with Jets

The cross-town rivals have a date set for their joint practice before their pre-season finale.

The New York Giants and New York Jets will hold a joint practice on Thursday, August 25, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the Giants' team headquarters.

The practice, which will be three days before the Jets "host" the Giants on Sunday, August 28, in the preseason finale, will be the first one hosted by the Giants since they moved their summer training camp from the University of Albany to their current team headquarters.

The Giants and Jets not-so famously got into a training camp brawl in 2005 when Big Blue hosted Gang Green in Albany. The commotion started when then-Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson's unit was a little too fired up for then-Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey's liking, with some pushing and shoving leading to bench-clearing brawls.

That event soured then-Giants head coach Tom Coughlin on joint practices with other teams, though in 2015, he did agree to a joint practice with the Bengals, whom the Giants were scheduled to play on the road during the preseason that summer.

The Giants have otherwise sparingly participated in joint practices with other teams. Besides the Bengals, they visited the Lions (2018), Browns (2021), and Patriots (2021).

Last year, there was talk of the Giants and Patriots alternating host to the other for an annual joint practice. That plan was scrapped when the Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, who had previously been an assistant coach for Bill Belichick's Patriots staff.

