ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Set Date for Joint Training Camp Practice with Jets

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L00nT_0gc0yCb600

The cross-town rivals have a date set for their joint practice before their pre-season finale.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Giants and New York Jets will hold a joint practice on Thursday, August 25, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the Giants' team headquarters.

The practice, which will be three days before the Jets "host" the Giants on Sunday, August 28, in the preseason finale, will be the first one hosted by the Giants since they moved their summer training camp from the University of Albany to their current team headquarters.

The Giants and Jets not-so famously got into a training camp brawl in 2005 when Big Blue hosted Gang Green in Albany. The commotion started when then-Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson's unit was a little too fired up for then-Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey's liking, with some pushing and shoving leading to bench-clearing brawls.

That event soured then-Giants head coach Tom Coughlin on joint practices with other teams, though in 2015, he did agree to a joint practice with the Bengals, whom the Giants were scheduled to play on the road during the preseason that summer.

The Giants have otherwise sparingly participated in joint practices with other teams. Besides the Bengals, they visited the Lions (2018), Browns (2021), and Patriots (2021).

Last year, there was talk of the Giants and Patriots alternating host to the other for an annual joint practice. That plan was scrapped when the Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, who had previously been an assistant coach for Bill Belichick's Patriots staff.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Preview: QB Davis Webb

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb is back for another stint with the New York Giants. Webb, who was drafted in the third round in 2017 and viewed as a potential successor to then-starter Eli Manning, only lasted one year with the team. He was cast aside when the Giants fired Ben McAdoo as their head coach and replaced him with Pat Shurmur, who in turn was instrumental in bringing in Kyle Lauletta as the young quarterback of choice to groom.
NFL
GiantsCountry

ESPN Reveals Harsh Criticism of Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Perhaps no other member of the New York Giants besides quarterback Daniel Jones is as polarizing of a figure as his teammate, running back Saquon Barkley. While NFL.com named Barkley as its choice for team MVP ahead of the 2022 season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, in his top 10 players at each position series based on feedback from around the league, paints a much different picture of how Barkley is viewed around the league.
NFL
ESPN

Denver Broncos made significant change at every level in hopes of ending playoff drought

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- When the Denver Broncos re-convene in two weeks for training camp, they will do so with changes at nearly every level of the franchise. The team's new ownership group is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, her husband Greg Penner and also includes co-CEO of Ariel Investments as well as chair of the board of Starbucks Mellody Hobson and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Their $4.65 billion purchase of the franchise is expected to be approved by the NFL in the weeks to come.
DENVER, CO
GiantsCountry

Giants' 2022 Week 5 Opponent Preview: Green Bay Packers

The New York Giants will make their third visit across the pond to participate in the NFL's International Series. The Giants, who took part in the inaugural game of the series back in 2007 when they beat the Dolphins 13-10 at London's Wembley Stadium, will "visit" the Green Bay Packers, who are making their International Series debut.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
GiantsCountry

NFL.com Picks This New York Giant for Team MVP

The last time the New York Giants had a semi-decent offense was in 2018 when it finished 17th in the league (356.1 yards/game). Since then, the Giants offense has languished near the bottom of the league, falling to 23rd in 2019 and 31st in 2020 and 2021. In that somewhat...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy