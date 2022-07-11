ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Plan Camp Cut of WR N’Keal Harry

By Arnav Sharma
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40u1AA_0gc0xt9C00

FOXBORO -- N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots are nearing a breakup.

The 2019 first-round draft does not much seem in the team’s plan as we are closing in on the late-July start of camp, the latest echo of this idea now noted by the Boston Globe.

Since being drafted three seasons ago, Harry has gone on to put up a whopping total of 598 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in three seasons. In comparison, former Tennessee Titans and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown - taken 19 spots after Harry - took just 12 games as a rookie to surpass that number.

Because Harry was a first-round choice, his production is even worse than Dobson. He flamed out after being drafted in the second round in 2013 and catching only four touchdowns in three seasons.

One reason why Harry doesn't fit into New England's roster this season is that the wide receiver room is simply much better than it's been in prior years. The team didn't lose any productive names from last season while adding a big-framed technician in Devante Parker and a speedy Z-receiver in rookie Tyquan Thornton.

In addition to the dependable Jakobi Meyers, crafty Nelson Agholor, and electric Kendrick Bourne, the team simply doesn't have enough space to accommodate a receiver of Harry's minuscule production.

In addition, Harry's lack of a true archetype makes him an uncomfortable fit. Though he showed the ability to "box out" smaller opponents in college as a jump-ball receiver, he has struggled mightily to produce against the stronger defenders the NFL has to offer.

Due to his inability to generate separation, Harry's reliance on physical catches combined with his inability to actually catch the ball with his hands has led to a below-subpar career thus far.

After years of clamoring for the move, Patriots fans will likely get their way this offseason; Harry will most likely be cut or traded before the start of the 2022 NFL season … and the trade market seems dry.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Devante Parker
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Revealed His Panthers' Jersey Number

Baker Mayfield may have a new team and coaching staff for the 2022 season, but he won't have to worry about wearing a new jersey number. On Tuesday, Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he'll wear No. 6 for this upcoming season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Questionable Future For The Saints At Quarterback?

Let’s set the scene if you will. Or what I like to call the picnic table. Arguably a top 10 quarterback ever and top 3 if you count the 21st century. Drew Brees finished his career with 571 total touchdowns only to be beaten by Tom Brady who has 624 touchdowns as the sun begins to set on his career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Keal Harry#Titans#American Football#Foxboro#The New England Patriots#The Boston Globe
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Laura Rutledge Lands New Role: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN announced its secondary team for Monday Night Football broadcasts. "ESPN’s Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts), along with Laura Rutledge (reporter), will broadcast multiple NFL games during the 2022 NFL season as ESPN’s NFL portfolio grows to 21 regular season matchups, the most in the network’s history," the network said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Trade for Patriots Receiver N'Keal Harry

The Bears have found an X-receiver type, although it's questionable whether he is much better than any of the other players they put out at the position in OTAs and minicamp. According to an NFL Network report by Ian Rapoport, GM Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for 2019 New England Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Patriots Officially Announce Significant Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots are making some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Pats traded former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the New England organization confirmed that news. The Patriots did not reveal the terms of...
CHICAGO, IL
BucsGameday

New Team Emerges for Buccaneers Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

After the signing of veteran DT Akiem Hicks, it became obvious that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were moving on from Ndamukong Suh after three productive seasons with the team. This became even more evident when Suh was a guest host on NFL Live and said that he does not see himself returning to play for the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tony Romo Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

The trade market has been dry for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Tony Romo doesn't see that being the case for much longer. Speaking to "The Zach Gelb Show" on Tuesday, CBS' lead analyst wouldn't go as far as predicting where Jimmy G will eventually land, but once he's healthy Romo knows teams will come calling.
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous ESPN Employees Reveal True Feelings On Adam Schefter

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is one of the best in the business when it comes to getting scoops, no one will deny that. However, there have been some issues over the past 12 months. For starters, Schefter didn't handle Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's off-field situation very well last year....
NFL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy