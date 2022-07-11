Patriots Plan Camp Cut of WR N’Keal Harry

FOXBORO -- N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots are nearing a breakup.

The 2019 first-round draft does not much seem in the team’s plan as we are closing in on the late-July start of camp, the latest echo of this idea now noted by the Boston Globe.

Since being drafted three seasons ago, Harry has gone on to put up a whopping total of 598 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in three seasons. In comparison, former Tennessee Titans and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown - taken 19 spots after Harry - took just 12 games as a rookie to surpass that number.

Because Harry was a first-round choice, his production is even worse than Dobson. He flamed out after being drafted in the second round in 2013 and catching only four touchdowns in three seasons.

One reason why Harry doesn't fit into New England's roster this season is that the wide receiver room is simply much better than it's been in prior years. The team didn't lose any productive names from last season while adding a big-framed technician in Devante Parker and a speedy Z-receiver in rookie Tyquan Thornton.

In addition to the dependable Jakobi Meyers, crafty Nelson Agholor, and electric Kendrick Bourne, the team simply doesn't have enough space to accommodate a receiver of Harry's minuscule production.

In addition, Harry's lack of a true archetype makes him an uncomfortable fit. Though he showed the ability to "box out" smaller opponents in college as a jump-ball receiver, he has struggled mightily to produce against the stronger defenders the NFL has to offer.

Due to his inability to generate separation, Harry's reliance on physical catches combined with his inability to actually catch the ball with his hands has led to a below-subpar career thus far.

After years of clamoring for the move, Patriots fans will likely get their way this offseason; Harry will most likely be cut or traded before the start of the 2022 NFL season … and the trade market seems dry.