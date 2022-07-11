ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House: Biden wants to deepen Israel's integration in region

Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden wants to use his Middle East trip this week to deepen Israel's integration in the region and will work to make progress on more normal relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the White House said on Monday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said any normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is likely to take a long time, but that Biden will be looking to make progress during his trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 23

Moon Dancer
3d ago

Biden obviously has no understanding o f the world. this cannot be done as many far greater men than him have learned.

Reply
22
Robert Brown
3d ago

Does anyone if there will be a teleprompter for Brandon during these meetings or will it only be used when he talks with the press

Reply(1)
11
for real
3d ago

if Kennedy couldn't do this, what makes bidumb think he can, maybe it's because he has cognitive decline!!!

Reply
7
Reuters

